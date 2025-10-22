Dominican Republic and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Alliance to Lead Regional AI Innovation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to accelerate its digital transformation and assert its role as a regional leader in emerging technologies, the Dominican Republic has signed a landmark agreement with NVIDIA, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CEIA) — the first of its kind in Central America and the Caribbean — and represents a major milestone in the Dominican Republic’s National AI Strategy (ENIA).

Held at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, the signing ceremony was led by President Luis Abinader, who emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative: “The CEIA will be a meeting point between government, academia, and the private sector — a laboratory where the Dominican Republic will demonstrate that it doesn’t just consume technology but creates it. We are planting the roots of an intelligent, innovative, and sovereign nation.”

Strategic Pillars of the Agreement

This unprecedented public-private partnership is designed to position the Dominican Republic as a regional hub for AI-driven development, with key components that include:

Training 1,000+ professionals by 2026 through the AI Academy in collaboration with NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute.

through the AI Academy in collaboration with NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute. Building a National AI Factory and local infrastructure to ensure data sovereignty.

and local infrastructure to ensure data sovereignty. Accelerating AI adoption in healthcare, education, mobility, public safety, tourism, and finance.



Digital Sovereignty and National Strategy Alignment

The partnership aligns with broader national objectives, including the National Semiconductor Strategy (ENFIS) and ongoing efforts to modernize the Dominican industrial and technological landscape.

Victor Bisonó, Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry to using AI as a driver for industrial transformation and competitiveness.

Global Tech Perspective: NVIDIA’s Vision

NVIDIA’s VP of AI Nations, Calista Redmond, emphasized AI’s transformative power and announced joint programs focused on education and industrial innovation.

