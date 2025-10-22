Light Up Your Holidays Releases Consumer Safety Guide to Help Chicago Homeowners Avoid Costly Holiday Lighting Mistakes

Chicago, IL, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Up Your Holidays, Chicago’s premier woman-owned holiday lighting company with over two decades of experience, has released a free Consumer Awareness Guide to help homeowners avoid the most common—and costly—mistakes when hiring a Christmas light installer. The new guide, titled “5 Things to Know Before Hiring a Christmas Light Installation Company,” aims to raise safety standards and protect homeowners from preventable damage and unreliable contractors.





Every holiday season, thousands of Chicagoland homeowners search for “Christmas light installation near me.” Too many end up paying for shortcuts that lead to damaged bushes, flickering displays, or electrical failures.

To protect homeowners from those costly mistakes, Light Up Your Holidays, Chicago’s only woman-owned holiday lighting company with more than 20 years of experience and 399+ five-star reviews has released a new Consumer Awareness Guide:



“5 Things to Know Before Hiring a Christmas Light Installation Company.”

This free resource outlines how to choose a qualified professional, what warning signs to watch for, and how to ensure a beautiful, worry-free display that lasts all season.

5 Things Every Homeowner Should Know Before Hiring a Holiday Lighting Company

1. Ask About Installation Safety Standards

Professional installers should calculate electrical load, balance power across circuits, and use UL-certified outdoor cables with GFCI protection.



Look for companies that verify load safety before plugging in a single strand.

2. Check How They Protect Your Home’s Exterior

Drilling into brick or attaching directly to shingles can cause long-term damage. Light Up Your Holidays adapts installation methods to each surface using mortar joints, professional-grade shingle clips and commercial grade mounting discs



Your lights should shine, your siding should not suffer.

3. Verify Experience and Reputation

Ask how long they’ve been in business and where to see reviews. Many pop-up crews vanish by January. Light Up Your Holidays has lit Chicagoland homes for two decades with 399 five-star reviews.



Longevity = trust.

4. Confirm What’s Included in the Price

Transparent pricing covers design, materials, installation, maintenance, takedown, and storage options.



Avoid hidden fees and “extra” costs that appear mid-season.

5. Prioritize Design Expertise Not Just Brightness

True professionals design for balance and elegance, enhancing architecture by day and creating magical elegance at night.

The Meaning Behind Every Home We Light

“Homeowners deserve to know what real quality looks like,” says Kelly Fitzsimmons, founder of Light Up Your Holidays. “Too many get pulled in by low prices or fast promises, only to face delays, sloppy installs, or no response when something goes wrong.

Our mission is simple, raise the standard and protect families from those frustrations. We deliver not just beautiful design, but dependable service, safety, and genuine care from start to finish. Every home we light is treated like our own, no damage, no shortcuts, no stress, only thoughtful design and décor that shine beautifully all season long”



The guide is available now at lightupyourholidays.com/guide.

Homeowners can download it free and request a personalized design consultation to plan a safe, stunning, and stress-free holiday display.

FAQ

Q: How do I know if a lighting company is truly professional?

A: Look for experience, reviews, and proof of safety standards. A professional company will document its process, carry insurance, use UL-certified equipment, and provide references. If they can’t, that’s a red flag.

Q: How long does installation take?

A: Most projects are completed within 1–2 days, depending on design scope and home size. The key is preparation and precision, not speed.

Q: Is professional Christmas light installation safer than DIY?

A: Absolutely. Professionals use proper ladders and weather-sealed connections that prevent fire, water, and electrical hazards. It’s not just convenience, it’s peace of mind.

Q: What makes Light Up Your Holidays different?

A: Safety, design expertise, and heart. Every project is customized for beauty, durability, and elegance installed by a seasoned team that treats your home like their own.

About Light Up Your Holidays



Founded in 2001, Light Up Your Holidays is a woman-owned holiday lighting design and installation company based in Chicago, Illinois. With more than 20 years of experience and over 399 five-star reviews, the company specializes in safe, elegant holiday displays for luxury homes, local businesses, and community nonprofits. Each installation is customized for beauty, durability, and care, with a commitment to protecting both property and peace of mind.

