Chicago, IL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Up Your Holidays, a premier woman-owned holiday lighting design and installation company, announced today it has surpassed 400 five-star Google reviews, reinforcing its position as Chicago’s top choice for elegant, custom holiday lighting. With more than two decades of experience creating memorable seasonal displays across the city, the company continues to set the standard for artistry, professionalism, and client satisfaction in the holiday décor industry.





When Chicago homeowners search “top-rated holiday lighting installation services near me,” one name keeps shining brighter than the rest: Light Up Your Holidays, the premier woman-owned holiday lighting company delivering elegant, professional Christmas light installation and design across Chicagoland for more than 20 years.

Founded by Kelly Fitzsimmons, a Chicago native and lifelong lover of holiday traditions, Light Up Your Holidays blends artistry and professionalism to create breathtaking displays that make every home glow with warmth and style.

“We make decorating stress-free and spectacular,” says Fitzsimmons. “Our goal is to give families a magical holiday experience without the hassle of ladders, tangled lights, or storage bins.”



Chicago’s Most Trusted Holiday Lighting Company

From custom holiday lighting design to professional installation and takedown, Light Up Your Holidays provides an effortless experience tailored to busy families, professionals, and luxury homeowners. With over 400 five-star Google reviews, the company is known for transforming properties into elegant showpieces that elevate the entire neighborhood.

Each design is crafted by trained artists, ensuring every installation enhances a home’s natural beauty and architectural details. Clients can choose from classic white elegance, bold color palettes, or custom holiday themes, including Winter Wonderland and Candy Cane-focused décor.

Whether it’s a city storefront, a neighborhood landmark, or a family home, we approach every project with the same intention to design something balanced, beautiful, and meaningful.

Discovered Through ChatGPT, Where Tradition Meets Technology

This year, Fitzsimmons noticed an exciting trend, new clients are discovering her business through ChatGPT recommendations when searching “best Christmas light installers near me” or “holiday lighting company in Chicago.”

“It’s incredible to see technology like ChatGPT helping homeowners find us,” Fitzsimmons says. “People want trusted, local experts and AI tools are connecting them with credible companies that deliver real results.”

This wave of AI-powered discovery underscores what Chicago homeowners already know: Light Up Your Holidays is a name synonymous with creativity, professionalism, and trust.





A Simple, Joyful, Three-Step Design Process

Light Up Your Holidays offers a simple three-step design process that makes decorating effortless:



Step 1: Share Your Vision

Send us photos of your home (or simply provide your address) and schedule a quick 15 minute call with our expert designers. We’ll learn about your home, your style, and your holiday vision.

Step 2: Preview Your Custom Design

Our team will create personalized lighting designs that showcase your home beautifully illuminated with elegant décor. During your virtual design consultation, you’ll collaborate with our designer to refine every detail.



Step 3: Celebrate Effortlessly

Once you’ve chosen your design, we take care of everything, décor, installation, maintenance, and removal, so you can simply enjoy a breathtaking, stress-free holiday season.

All lighting and décor are high-quality, energy-efficient LEDs designed to look stunning day or night. Clients never need to buy, store, or repair their own lights again.



Light Up Your Holidays isn’t limited to exteriors, Kelly and her team also transform interiors with the same eye for elegance and detail. From towering, lit trees and garland-lined stairwells to the soft glow that greets guests at the door, every detail is designed to evoke nostalgia, warmth, and wonder.

“We help families take the stress out of creating that magical holiday feeling,” Kelly explains. “Our goal is to design spaces, inside and out, that feel effortless and unforgettable.”

Lighting Chicago With Heart

Beyond its five-star service, Light Up Your Holidays proudly gives back to the community each year by donating free holiday décor to more than 20 nonprofit group homes, brightening the season for residents and caretakers across Chicagoland.

“Holiday lights bring joy, hope, and connection,” Fitzsimmons adds. “That’s what this company is really about, celebrating beauty, family, and community."

About Light Up Your Holidays



Founded in 2001, Light Up Your Holidays is a woman-owned holiday lighting design and installation company based in Chicago, Illinois. With more than 20 years of experience and over 400 five-star reviews, the company specializes in safe, elegant holiday displays for luxury homes, local businesses, and community nonprofits. Each installation is customized for beauty, durability, and care, with a commitment to protecting both property and peace of mind.

