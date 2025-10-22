Mobile App Development Market Forecasted at USD 553.57 Billion by 2033 Driven by Digital Transformation and 5G Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile App Development Market Size was valued at USD 145.05 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 553.57 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.25% over 2026-2033.

The rise in smartphone and mobile internet usage globally is the reason for the expansion of the mobile app development market. Consumers now have more access to and efficiency with apps due to the expansion of high-speed 4G and 5G networks and better mobile devices.





The U.S. Mobile App Development Market size was worth USD 40.13 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 150.72 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.01% during 2026-2033.

Due to the widespread usage of smartphones, sophisticated technological infrastructure, and robust demand for mobile applications in industries, such as e-commerce, banking, healthcare, and entertainment, innovation, corporate adoption, and improved digital user experiences are fueling the market growth in the U.S.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, in 2025, Native Mobile Apps Held the Dominant Share of 52.30%, while Hybrid Mobile Apps is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.20%

Native Mobile Apps lead in 2025, due to their outstanding performance, direct and easy-to-use integration with device feature, and their overall improved user experience. Hybrid Mobile Apps are experiencing the fastest growth due to their cross-platform compatibility, shorter development duration, and lower prices, making it possible for businesses to deploy applications on both iOS and Android at once.

By Platform, the Android Segment Led the Share of 72.40% in 2025, while iOS is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.80%

Android leads in 2025, owing to a wide-spread adoption, in both emerging and developed spaces, a huge user base, and support for a diversity of device types. iOS is the fastest growing, fueled by strong user engagement, high-end devices, and monetization opportunities for apps.

By Application, the E-commerce Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 45.30%, while Banking is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 19.20%

E-commerce leads the market in 2025, due to the rise in online shopping, digital payment, and consumers growing reliance on mobile platforms for a convenient purchase experience. Banking is fastest-growing category, driven by digital banking adoption and integration of mobile wallets, increasing demand for instant, safe, and secure transaction services offered through mobile banking applications.

By Industry Verticals, in 2025, Retail Segment Held the Dominant Share of 33.70%, while Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 20.08%

Retail leads in 2025, due to the widespread adoption of mobile commerce, loyalty programs, and personalized shopping experiences, which enhance customer engagement and drive sales. Healthcare apps are experiencing the fastest growth, driven by increasing telemedicine usage, remote patient monitoring, tracking wellbeing, and other digital health services.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Mobile App Development Market in 2025E, with over 38.40% revenue share, due to the high penetration rate of smartphone, accessibility of advanced Mobile internet technology and well-developed technological infrastructure in the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 19.71%, due to increasing smartphone adoption, growing mobile internet penetration, and a large number of digitally active population.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Microsoft introduced a new data experience in Power Apps, featuring an Entity Relationship Diagram (ERD) view assisted by Copilot, simplifying the management of complex data models.

In June 2024, Apple introduced Xcode 16, a new version of its integrated development environment, which includes a notable feature called Swift Assist. Swift Assist is an AI-powered tool designed to assist developers in their coding tasks within the Xcode environment.

