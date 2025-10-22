Madison Realty Capital Originates $654 Million Mortgage and Mezzanine Loan for Central 9 Logistics Park in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, today announced that it has originated a $654 million mortgage and mezzanine loan to 2020 Acquisitions, a New Jersey-based development firm, to refinance and complete a portion of the Central 9 Logistics Park, a nine-building, 4.1 million square foot industrial campus located in Old Bridge, New Jersey. The financing will be used to refinance five buildings in Phase 1 of the development, and cover construction and leasing costs for two buildings in Phase 2 of the development.

Shaya Ackerman, Steven Treitel, and Jacob Levy of NAMREKCA Capital arranged the transaction.

Located directly off Route 9, the property is positioned between key logistics arteries including the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, and I-287, offering convenient access to Port Newark, Port Elizabeth, Newark Airport, and New York City. Tenants will benefit from proximity to one of North America’s largest industrial markets, direct access to the densest consumer population in the U.S., a robust transportation network, and the largest warehouse labor pool in the country.

"Northern and Central New Jersey remain among the country's most competitive industrial markets, driven by e-commerce and 3PL demand against limited new supply," said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. "Central 9 represents the type of industrial project we look for—a highly capable sponsor executing a multi-building industrial campus in a supply-constrained market with strong fundamentals. This financing demonstrates Madison's ability to provide flexible capital solutions at scale across all development stages."

“We are excited and privileged to work with Madison Realty Capital. With three leases signed over the past 45 days totaling approximately 900,000 square feet, we are accelerating the construction of phase 2 and will begin construction immediately,” said Efrem Gerszberg, Principal and President of 2020 Acquisitions. “Located in Central New Jersey, directly on a major highway, Central 9 benefits from strong transportation infrastructure and a robust labor market. Additionally, tenants are attracted to tax expense stability as a result of a below market 30-year Tax PILOT. With scarcity of large warehousing available in Central New Jersey, the delivery of an 800,000 square foot warehouse next year will be a benefit to the industrial market.”

The industrial park is undergoing a three-phased development process, which includes five recently completed industrial buildings totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet in Phase 1, two additional buildings planned for development in Phase 2, and the completion of the park with the final two buildings slated for Phase 3. The finished buildings range from 192,000 to 818,000 square feet, while the planned buildings in Phase 2 are expected to total 139,000 and 809,000 square feet, respectively.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated private equity firm focused on US-based commercial real estate private credit strategies. As of June 30, 2025, the firm, including its controlled affiliates (collectively, “Madison”), manages $23 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed $70 billion of securities and non-securities real estate transactions largely through direct lending to a wide range of borrowers, acquiring non-performing loans and making preferred equity investments. Madison Realty Capital seeks to deliver value across every phase of the property lifecycle by providing customized financing solutions and strong underwriting capabilities that meet borrowers’ unique needs with speed and certainty of execution. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

