Madison Realty Capital Originates Construction Loan for First Auberge-branded Hotel and Residence in Houston

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, today announced that it has originated a construction loan to Transwestern Development, the development group of the vertically integrated commercial real estate firm headquartered in Houston, for the development of The Birdsall, a 34-story mixed use tower featuring 44 luxury private residences situated above a 105-room boutique, luxury hotel located in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston, Texas.

The hotel and residences will both be managed by Auberge Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in premier locations all over the world. The Birdsall, Auberge Collection will be Houston’s first Auberge-branded hotel and residences. Transwestern Development has already commenced construction. The Birdsall site represents one of seven parcels within Transwestern’s 17-acre master-planned development, envisioned as a walkable mixed-use environment, which will be called The RO, and will include multifamily, hospitality, office and retail spaces.

Located in one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Houston, the property offers close proximity to the city’s top performing schools, luxury retail centers, cultural institutions, and major business employment centers.

Josh Zegen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Madison Realty Capital, said, “Houston is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country with a diversified economy, deep talent pool and rich culture. River Oaks’ status as Houston’s most affluent neighborhood registered immediately as we uncovered the limited supply of true ultra-luxury for sale condominium product available. As demand for luxury residential homes grows in Houston, we are pleased to leverage our construction expertise and experience with mixed-use branded residences to deliver a tailored capital solution with surety of execution for Transwestern Development.

“The Birdsall represents a one-of-a-kind residential and hospitality development that will bring the Auberge brand’s world-class service and design to Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. We look forward to working with Transwestern to deliver a landmark project that will be celebrated for years to come.”

Upon completion, hotel guests, residents, and club members alike will enjoy privileged access to the private members’ club, a destination Auberge restaurant and spa, and both indoor and outdoor event spaces.

The JLL Debt Advisory team representing Transwestern in securing the construction loan was led by Senior Managing Director Matt Kafka and Managing Director Mark Fisher.

"Transwestern has created something truly exceptional here — Houston's first Auberge-branded property combining ultra-luxury hotel accommodations with premier residences in the city's most prestigious neighborhood," said Kafka. "The strong lender interest we generated demonstrates both the quality of Transwestern as a sponsor and the compelling fundamentals of Houston's luxury market. This financing reflects the continued strength and sophistication of today's debt markets for best-in-class projects with experienced developers."

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a real estate private credit manager focused on US-based commercial real estate lending strategies. As of June 30, 2025, the firm and its controlled affiliates (collectively, "Madison") manage $23 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed $70 billion of real estate credit transactions. Madison seeks to deliver value at every phase of the property lifecycle by providing tailored financing solutions to borrowers across the capital stack. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

