Is Your Business Really Protected? 7 Reasons SimpliSafe’s New Business Security System Services Are a Game-Changer for Small Businesses 

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If you run a small business, you know that security isn’t just about locking the doors - it’s about protecting your livelihood, your team, and your customers. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the best security system for your business needs? SimpliSafe’s latest launch might just be the answer.

Real Business Owners Trust SimpliSafe

TV host and entrepreneur Chip Wade is no stranger to the need to protect property and keep employees and customers safe.

“As a business owner, I travel a lot for work, and it’s reassuring to have a system that lets me monitor my businesses no matter where I am,” Wade said. “It’s about knowing my offices and workshops are protected even when I can’t be there. SimpliSafe aims to give business owners peace of mind so they can focus on growing their businesses.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

1. Protection Plans Tailored for Business Security for Every Size

SimpliSafe now offers four tailored business security protection plans: Standard Business, Core Business, Pro Business, and Pro Plus Business. Whether you’re a corner store, coffee shop, or a bustling retail space, there’s a protection plan and customizable system hardware that fits your budget and layout. Protection plan pricing starts at just $24.99/month, making it one of the most affordable business security systems on the market.

2. 24/7 Monitored Business Security System

The SimpliSafe Business Security plans include 24/7 professional monitoring. That means live security agents are always ready to help during an alarm, requesting fast emergency dispatch when needed. No more worrying about after-hours break-ins or false alarms going unnoticed.

3. AI Security Cameras for Businesses

SimpliSafe’s new AI-powered outdoor cameras aren’t just smart, they’re proactive. Available on Pro or Pro Plus Business plans, the Active Guard Outdoor Protection feature uses advanced AI and trained agents to detect, deter, and intervene at signs of suspicious activity before a break-in or property damage occurs. Active Guard Outdoor Protection is like having a virtual guard on duty, day and night.1

4. Indoor and Outdoor Business Security Cameras

Need to keep an eye on both the shop floor and the parking lot? SimpliSafe’s new web-based experience lets business owners monitor multiple camera feeds at the same time, helping you stay aware of what’s happening in and around your business.2

5. Customizable Small Business Alarm Systems

SimpliSafe’s systems are designed for flexibility. Add HD cameras, break-in sensors, environmental hazard detectors, and more while customizing access for employees with up to 10 unique PINs. Owners can grant app access with adjustable permissions, making it easy to manage who can arm or disarm the system.

6. No Long-Term Contracts or Hidden Fees

Business owners love flexibility, and SimpliSafe delivers. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation penalties - just straightforward pricing and easy setup. Choose DIY or professional installation, and enjoy real-time mobile alerts and remote control through the SimpliSafe App.

7. Award-Winning Commercial Security Systems

SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection won five awards at CES 2025, proving this technology is not just hype - it’s recognized innovation. With unlimited camera recordings and 30-day cloud storage for up to 10 cameras, SimpliSafe delivers comprehensive protection for small businesses, combining advanced intrusion detection, video monitoring, and alarm capabilities all in one package.3

Bottom Line: If you’re searching for the best security systems for your small business, SimpliSafe’s new business security solutions are worth a look. They combine affordability, advanced technology, and flexible packages to help you protect what matters most.

Ready to upgrade your business security? Learn more at simplisafe.com/business .

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

1SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection requires a Outdoor Camera Series 2 powered by a SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Power Cable. Customers can choose between two options for SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection: Pro Business for overnight coverage (8 p.m. - 6 a.m. local time) or Pro Plus Business for 24/7 outdoor coverage.

2Multi-camera live streaming, currently available in beta via the SimpliSafe online account, is only available on Core Business, Pro Business and Pro Plus Business plans.

3 Camera-based services and features are only available on Core Business, Pro Business and Pro Plus Business plans. For more information on SimpliSafe Business Security plans, please visit: http://simplisafe.com/business/features-alarm-monitoring



