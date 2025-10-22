Cologix Enters New Canadian Market With Strategic Calgary Carrier Hotel Acquisition

DENVER and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced its acquisition of DataHiveOne, Calgary’s primary carrier hotel and Western Canada’s hub for global interconnection, as well as most of DataHive’s colocation and interconnection assets. The acquisition marks Cologix’s entry into the Calgary market, expanding its geographic diversity and continuity, and strengthening its position as a leading interconnection provider across Canada.

In line with its proven market-entry strategy, Cologix is establishing its presence in Calgary by acquiring the market’s most interconnected facility and will build on this foundation with future Scalelogix℠ and digital edge deployments to extend its regional footprint and strengthen its platform for key workloads such as inference AI and cloud.

Located in downtown Calgary, DataHiveOne is a mission-critical, carrier-neutral facility serving as the region’s central interconnection hub. Housing over 30 networks including the region’s internet exchange, YYCIX, the facility offers enterprises, carriers and cloud service providers direct access to global networks and seamless connectivity across North America and beyond.

"This acquisition is a pivotal step in our continued investment in Canada to meet the growing needs of our customers," said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. "DataHiveOne is a critical interconnection hub that not only complements our existing footprint but also significantly enhances our ability to support our customers’ digital infrastructure and interconnection needs. It provides them with the dense network access, low latency and data sovereignty they need, helping us meet the increasing demand for reliable, secure connectivity."

“DataHiveOne has long served as the heart of connectivity in Western Canada,” said Marjorie Zingle, CEO and Founder of DataHive. “We’re proud of the role we’ve played in enabling global reach for Canadian interconnection and we’re confident that Cologix, with its scale, expertise and commitment to Canada, will continue growing and evolving this critical infrastructure.”

The acquisition strengthens Cologix’s leadership in Canada’s digital infrastructure, which includes 22 data centers across Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver, offering more than 1 million square feet of capacity. Cologix also has a robust Canadian interconnection ecosystem of 330 networks, 150+ cloud providers, 15+ public cloud onramps and four internet exchanges. With DataHiveOne now part of the portfolio, Cologix expands its ecosystem, supporting growing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity as well as cloud and inference AI workloads. This acquisition lays the foundation for Cologix’s further expansion in Western Canada to meet the growing demand of its customers.

For details and leasing opportunities, explore https://cologix.com/data-centers/calgary/ to learn more.

About Cologix

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 45+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 13 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit cologix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About DataHive

DataHive’s mission is to provide exclusive technology solutions designed to fortify today's clients for the demands of the future. Through the rollout of personalized fibre networks, clients have access to the unsurpassed connectivity required to exceed the needs of cutting-edge applications. The establishment of its new location, DataHiveTwo translates to an expansion of scope to include proactive and forensic cybersecurity, secure archival data storage and extensive opportunities for innovative problem solving and talent development through hackathons.

