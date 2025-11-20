Cologix’s MTL8 Becomes One of Canada’s First Colocation Data Centers to Earn LEED® Gold Certification

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced that its Montréal MTL8 facility has earned Gold Certification under LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the most widely recognized green building rating system in the world. This makes MTL8 one of the first colocation data centers in Canada to achieve this prestigious green building designation, demonstrating Cologix’s commitment to high-performance AI infrastructure and environmental responsibility, setting a new benchmark for sustainable colocation in North America.

LEED Gold certification, one of the highest levels attainable under the globally recognized LEED framework, recognizes MTL8’s achievement across key areas of sustainability, including energy efficiency, water conservation, materials use and environmental impact reduction. Established by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and verified in Canada by the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) , the certification reinforces Cologix’s leadership in advancing responsible digital infrastructure for AI-ready facilities.

AI has quickly advanced from training to powering real-world inference applications — such as fraud detection, real-time translation, generative copilots and other mission-critical workloads — where milliseconds matter. Supporting such essential, always-on services makes it more important than ever to design facilities with sustainability at the forefront.

“This milestone marks a turning point for Canada’s digital infrastructure,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “AI’s future depends on infrastructure that is both innovative and responsible. With hyperscale capacity, dense interconnection and 99+% renewable energy, MTL8 proves that we can provide our customers with the performance needed for AI workloads while advancing sustainability commitments. This facility exemplifies the future of data center design — powerful, efficient and built with purpose.”

Key sustainability features at MTL8 include:

99+% Renewable Energy : Powered entirely by Hydro-Québec's hydroelectric energy, supporting zero-carbon operational goals

: Powered entirely by hydroelectric energy, supporting zero-carbon operational goals Advanced Cooling Efficiency : Operates with an annualized PUE less than 1.3 through innovative HVAC and cooling systems

: Operates with an annualized PUE less than 1.3 through innovative HVAC and cooling systems Extensive Reforestation : More than 500 trees and shrubs planted on-site, with biodiversity interventions to protect the adjacent Bertrand Stream ecosystem

: More than 500 trees and shrubs planted on-site, with biodiversity interventions to protect the adjacent Bertrand Stream ecosystem Sustainable Construction : Utilized sustainable materials and processes, including the incorporation of a green roof, to reduce embodied carbon throughout the building lifecycle

: Utilized sustainable materials and processes, including the incorporation of a green roof, to reduce embodied carbon throughout the building lifecycle Environmental Site Management : Includes noise pollution controls, atmospheric dispersion systems and advanced water reclamation to protect surrounding ecosystems

: Includes noise pollution controls, atmospheric dispersion systems and advanced water reclamation to protect surrounding ecosystems Waste Stream Management: LEED-compliant waste reduction programs minimize landfill contributions and prioritize recycling throughout construction and operations





“LEED certification is the ultimate recognition of global green building leadership, signaling that a space has undergone rigorous third-party verification and meets the highest green building standards,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability. Each new LEED certification brings us one step closer to revolutionizing the spaces where we live, learn, work and play.”

The 206,000-square-foot Scalelogix℠ facility adds to Cologix's 15-year history of investing in Canada, where it operates one of the country's largest network- and cloud-neutral interconnection platforms, including 12 data centers in Montréal. MTL8 was purpose-built to minimize environmental impact while delivering high-density, hyperscale-ready infrastructure. Designed by Montreal's COHÉSIO Architecture , the facility delivers more than 21MW of capacity, empowering customer growth while directly supporting Montréal's climate emergency plan , which calls for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

MTL8 offers flexible, build-to-suit capacity designed for hyperscale and enterprise deployments seeking high-density, sustainable infrastructure. The site offers direct onramps to leading hyperscale cloud providers - Amazon Web Services®, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect - plus dark fiber connectivity to Cologix’s 11 other Montréal facilities. The data center also meets stringent compliance standards with SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI DSS Validation.

For more information on MTL8 and Cologix’s suite of data center solutions, please visit https://www.cologix.com/ .

