Bitget Wallet CMO Jamie Elkaleh Says Crypto Enters Its Wealth-Building Era





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading self-custodial crypto wallet, outlined an industry shift toward sustainable wealth creation at Zebu Live 2025 in London, where its CMO Jamie Elkaleh stated that crypto is now entering its "wealth-building era." Elkaleh joined two panels on the Future of Money stage alongside speakers from Figment, Wintermute, Swissborg, and other industry leaders. The discussions emphasized that the next phase of Web3 will be defined more by yield-based participation and long-term onchain value creation.

Global adoption trends reinforced this message. A recent survey found that global crypto users surpassed 580 million in 2025 — a 34% increase year on year. Meanwhile, staking activity has reached institutional scale: according to CoinDesk Indices , over $500 billion is now staked across proof-of-stake networks, reflecting a shift from pure network security to a structured, investable source of yield. These highlight how crypto's momentum is increasingly tied to income generation, behavioral change, and product innovation rather than price cycles.

"Crypto is evolving from pure trading into a financial ecosystem where users can build and preserve value," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "We're seeing investors treat volatility as part of a long-term wealth strategy, using staking, restaking, and yield tools to create predictable onchain returns. That's a sign of a more mature Web3 economy."

Panelists identified three converging trends: the emergence of staking and restaking as institutional-grade yield instruments; the growing acceptance among retail users of long-term crypto participation rather than rapid flipping; and the increasing composability of DeFi and consumer-facing wallets into everyday wealth management flows. With 42% of crypto holders already participating in staking activities according to recent data , the shift toward earning while holding is well underway.

"It's encouraging to see more serious conversations about how crypto can serve people, not just markets," added Elkaleh. "The focus now should be innovation with responsibility — creating tools that empower users while reinforcing trust." As Europe's digital-asset market matures and user adoption accelerates, Bitget Wallet continues to position itself as a driver of credible, user-centric innovation, bridging decentralized finance and everyday investors under its vision of " Crypto for Everyone ."

