Vishay Intertechnology SMD Inrush Current Limiting PTC Thermistors Increase Board-Level Efficiency to Lower Costs

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of insulated, surface-mount inrush current limiting positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistors. Designed to increase board-level efficiency and lower costs in automotive and industrial applications, Vishay BCcomponents PTCES series devices combine maximum energy handling to 340 J with high maximum voltages of 1200 V DC in a compact package.

Compared to competing devices, the PTC thermistors released today offer up to 260 % higher energy handling capabilities, allowing designers to utilize fewer components in their circuits to save board space and lower overall costs. In addition, the PTCES series offers 20 % higher maximum voltages than competing devices to meet the requirements of a broader range of designs.

The thermistors provide current limitation and overload protection in AC/DC and DC/DC converters; DC-Link, energy dump, and emergency discharge circuits; on-board chargers (OBC) and battery charging equipment; and motor drives. For these applications, the self-protecting devices withstand > 100 000 inrush power cycles and are AEC-Q200 qualified for shock and vibration, eliminating the need for reinforced mounting adhesives.

The PTCES series barium titanate thermistors consist of a solder-connected homogeneous ceramic PTC encapsulated in a UL 94 V-0 compliant, self-extinguishing, washable plastic housing with insulation up to 3 kV AC . Offering a low profile of 9.6 mm, the RoHS-compliant, halogen-free devices can be automatically mounted by pick and place equipment to reduce placement costs.

Device Specification Table:

Series PTCES R 25 (Ω) 60 to 1000 R 25 tolerance (%) 30 Max. AC voltage (V RMS ) 350 to 800 Max. DC voltage (V DC ) 500 to 1200 Maximum energy (J) @ 25 °C 240, 340 Heat capacity (J/K) 2.4, 2.6 Operating temperature (°C) -40 to +105

Samples and production quantities of the PTCES series thermistors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

