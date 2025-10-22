Gray Media Names Jon Pollard as General Manager of WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Jon Pollard as the next General Manager of WTOK, Gray’s ABC, CW, and Telemundo affiliates in Meridian, Mississippi, effective November 3, 2025.

Jon has twenty years of experience in the broadcast television industry. He most recently led WMDN/WGBC; the CBS, NBC, FOX affiliates in East Mississippi, while operating a regional hub of 18 digital streams in Meridian. He also served as Vice President and General Manager for Waypoint Media’s Fox affiliate, WHPM, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and was part of the team that launched the station in 2011. During his time at WHPM, the station added multiple newscasts, growing ratings and revenue. Prior to that, he worked for Gray Media at WTOK for nine years as Regional Sales Manager and Account Executive.

Jon has served as a board member for the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, an advisory board member for the Salvation Army, and is a member of the Meridian Rotary Club. Jon earned his Associate of Science degree from Meridian Community College.

