Glidelogic Expands Its AI Advisory Capabilities with the Launch of Policy Intelligence Suite - Enhancing ResearchMind into a Macro-Policy and Strategic Scenario Advisory Platform 

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. (OTCQB: GDLG , "Glidelogic," or "the Company") today announced the launch of its Policy Intelligence Suite, marking a major advancement in the Company's evolution as an AI-enhanced advisory and consulting firm that integrates policy foresight, macroeconomic modeling, and compliance intelligence into its broader advisory portfolio.

The release coincides with the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP Fourth Plenum), where national strategies for the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) are being formulated. The Policy Intelligence Suite enables institutions, corporations, and policy organizations to translate complex policy signals into actionable insight for strategic and capital planning on a global scale.

Developed on Glidelogic's ResearchMind AI infrastructure, the suite extends the Company's advisory capabilities beyond research automation into macro-policy forecasting and scenario simulation—helping clients navigate an era where policy, capital, and technology intersect.

AI-Enhanced Advisory: From ResearchMind to Policy Intelligence

Built on the Company's core ResearchMind platform, the Policy Intelligence Suite extends Glidelogic's advisory scope beyond research automation to include macro-policy forecasting and scenario design.

It allows clients to bridge policy, capital, and compliance considerations—turning complex data into traceable, board-level intelligence that supports real-world decisions.

"Advisory in the AI era isn't about predicting headlines—it's about translating policy systems into actionable foresight," said Fred (Yitian) Xue, Founder of Glidelogic. "Our Policy Intelligence Suite brings clarity where policy, capital, and technology converge, giving leaders the confidence to act early and with accountability."

Turning Policy Insight into Business Foresight

Serving both China and global markets, the Policy Intelligence Suite helps organizations transform policy complexity into strategic clarity across four core advisory domains:

National and Regional Planning Trends — Tracking five-year plans, regional development blueprints, and macro-policy cycles to deliver forward-looking strategic assessments.

— Tracking five-year plans, regional development blueprints, and macro-policy cycles to deliver forward-looking strategic assessments. Corporate and Investment Decision Support — Translating complex policy frameworks into operational scenarios, market opportunities, and risk mitigation plans.

— Translating complex policy frameworks into operational scenarios, market opportunities, and risk mitigation plans. Cross-Border Strategy and Compliance Intelligence — Integrating regulatory updates, capital flows, and trade dynamics to help multinational enterprises maintain agility across jurisdictions.

— Integrating regulatory updates, capital flows, and trade dynamics to help multinational enterprises maintain agility across jurisdictions. Governance and Transparency — Delivering verifiable analysis backed by traceable data sources and documented evidence, meeting institutional disclosure and audit standards.

Featured Insight: The 15th Five-Year Plan Forecast

To demonstrate the suite's analytical depth, Glidelogic produced its internal study titled "Forecasting China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030): In-Depth Analysis."

The report identifies the 15th Five-Year Plan as a pivotal turning point in China's modernization agenda—shifting from high-speed to high-quality growth. It highlights eight strategic themes that will likely define China's policy framework through 2030:

New Quality Productive Forces — Innovation-driven growth anchored in AI, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies. Unified National Market — Regulatory harmonization and factor-market integration to enhance domestic circulation and global competitiveness. Green Transition and Carbon Peaking — Binding targets for energy efficiency and renewable expansion ahead of the 2030 carbon peak. Social Policy and Common Prosperity — Advancing demographic rebalancing, healthcare reform, and income equity. Regional Development Framework — Reinforcing growth in the Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei clusters while accelerating western industrial corridors. National Security and Resilience — Safeguarding food, energy, data, and supply-chain security under a systemic resilience architecture. Governance Modernization — Implementing milestone-based accountability and performance tracking for major reforms through 2029. Quantitative Outlook — Indicative trends—GDP growth 4.0–4.5 %, R&D intensity ˜ 3 %, non-fossil energy ˜ 25 %, carbon intensity -20 %, urbanization ˜ 70 % by 2030.

"The 15th Five-Year Plan will shape not only what China builds, but how it builds—balancing innovation, reform, security, and sustainability," the report concludes.

The full analysis is available exclusively to qualified institutions and policy research partners. Interested parties may contact pr@glidelogic.ai to request access with credential verification.

About Glidelogic Corp.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp (OTCQB: GDLG) is an AI-driven advisory and consulting firm focused on the convergence of capital, technology, and compliance.

The Company's platforms— including ResearchMind and Policy Intelligence Suite—empower clients to move from information to insight, and from analysis to execution, with traceable, auditable intelligence.

Operating under the principle of "Compliance First · Automation Ahead · Global Readiness," Glidelogic supports organizations worldwide in navigating regulatory, technological, and macroeconomic transformation, and continues to develop new AI-based solutions to serve emerging advisory needs.

Glidelogic is an advisory and consulting firm, not a broker-dealer or underwriter. All securities transactions referenced are executed through licensed intermediaries.

