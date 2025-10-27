Glidelogic Forecast Proves 83.8% Accurate as China's Fourth Plenum Confirms 15th Five-Year Plan Themes

Background

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. (OTCQB: GDLG , "Glidelogic," or "the Company") today announced the successful validation of its pre-Plenum forecast following the conclusion of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). With the Plenum's official communiqué now public, Glidelogic's Policy Intelligence Suite achieved a weighted forecast hit rate of 83.8%, including 10 full matches, 4 partial matches, and 2 early/weak matches in predicting key directions of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

This performance underscores the accuracy and significance of Glidelogic's forecast — released via the Company's Policy Intelligence Suite ahead of the Plenum — and provides real-world validation of the platform's predictive advisory power. The Policy Intelligence Suite was first introduced earlier this month in Glidelogic's launch announcement, "Glidelogic Expands Its AI Advisory Capabilities with the Launch of Policy Intelligence Suite", which detailed the system's design and analytical architecture.

Glidelogic's internal analysis, "Forecasting China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030): In-Depth Analysis", anticipated many of the strategic themes and targets that have now been confirmed by the Plenum's decisions. The forecast accurately predicted multiple areas emphasized in the official Plenum communiqué and press briefings, confirming the platform's capability in high-level macro-policy modeling and strategic foresight.

Forecast Accuracy and Key Matches

Glidelogic's forecast achieved 83.8% accuracy, with 10 full matches, 4 partial matches, and 2 early/weak matches.

Key policy areas successfully forecast include:

New Quality Productive Forces — Innovation-driven growth anchored in advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

— Innovation-driven growth anchored in advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies. "AI+" and Digital China — Integration of artificial intelligence across industries and acceleration of Digital China initiatives.

— Integration of artificial intelligence across industries and acceleration of Digital China initiatives. Gradual Delayed Retirement — Plans to steadily implement the gradual delay of the statutory retirement age.

— Plans to steadily implement the gradual delay of the statutory retirement age. Real Estate Sector Transformation — A pivot toward high-quality development, moving away from speculative growth models.

— A pivot toward high-quality development, moving away from speculative growth models. High-Level Opening-Up — Commitments to "steadily expand institutional opening" and enhance two-way investment and trade liberalization.

"Anticipating policy shifts with this level of precision isn't just luck — it's the result of rigorous macro-policy modeling and scenario analysis," said Fred (Yitian) Xue, Founder of Glidelogic. "Our 83.8% accuracy in forecasting the Plenum's outcomes shows that AI-driven policy foresight can provide an actionable head start for decision-makers. We're not just predicting headlines; we're delivering traceable intelligence that leaders can trust and act on with confidence."

Interpretation of Partial and Early Matches

Partial matches largely involve policy specifics that align directionally with the communiqué but remain to be detailed in forthcoming State Council documents.

For instance, while the Plenum reaffirmed technological self-reliance and a greener energy system, certain numerical targets projected by Glidelogic (such as achieving ~3% R&D intensity or ~25% non-fossil energy by 2030) are expected to appear in subsequent official plan texts.

The concept of building a unified national market — including the "five unifications" framework highlighted in Glidelogic's report — was reflected in spirit through the Plenum's language about removing internal market barriers, even if the specific phrasing differed.

The two early or weak matches — advanced power market reform and carbon market expansion — were not explicitly mentioned in this round of official documents. These forward-looking signals, however, remain consistent with China's medium-term reform trajectory and may be formalized in follow-up regulatory or ministerial statements.

Platform Strengths and Validation

The Fourth Plenum results serve as a real-world validation of Glidelogic's Policy Intelligence Suite. Achieving over 80% accuracy highlights the platform's strengths in macro-policy modeling, scenario simulation, and evidence-based forecasting.

The Policy Intelligence Suite leverages AI to deliver transparent, traceable, and auditable intelligence that aids governments, corporates, and institutions in decision-making. By simulating multiple policy outcomes, the platform provides clients with data-backed insight that can be acted upon before formal policy release — turning foresight into strategic advantage.

"Policy foresight at this level proves that AI can bridge complexity and clarity," said Fred (Yitian) Xue. "Our methodology turns uncertainty into informed action, enabling leaders to plan responsibly and competitively in fast-evolving environments."

Next Steps

Glidelogic will continue refining its forecasting methodology as China's 15th Five-Year Plan progresses toward formal approval. The Company invites government agencies, financial institutions, and corporate strategy teams to collaborate for early access to its upcoming analyses, scenario modeling, and custom advisory programs.

By partnering with clients, Glidelogic aims to extend its track record of actionable foresight and help stakeholders navigate opportunities and risks in China's evolving policy landscape.

The full analysis is available exclusively to qualified institutions and policy research partners. Interested parties may contact pr@glidelogic.ai to request access with credential verification.

About Glidelogic Corp.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp (OTCQB: GDLG) is an AI-driven advisory and consulting firm focused on the convergence of capital, technology, and compliance.

The Company's platforms—including ResearchMind and Policy Intelligence Suite—empower clients to move from information to insight, and from analysis to execution, with traceable, auditable intelligence.

Operating under the principle of "Compliance First · Automation Ahead · Global Readiness," Glidelogic supports organizations worldwide in navigating regulatory, technological, and macroeconomic transformation, and continues to develop new AI-based solutions to serve emerging advisory needs.

Glidelogic is an advisory and consulting firm, not a broker-dealer or underwriter. All securities transactions referenced are executed through licensed intermediaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

