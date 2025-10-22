Back to Life with Resuscitec’s CARL® Groundbreaking ECPR System – Nominated for the Prix Galien USA 2025 Award

FREIBURG, Germany, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resuscitec GmbH is introducing a revolutionary medical technology that redefines the boundaries of emergency care. The company’s CARL® ECPR system - developed and engineered as a highly efficient Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation platform - has been nominated for the prestigious Prix Galien USA 2025 Award, widely regarded as the “Nobel Prize of biopharmaceutical research”.

A New Standard in Cardiac Arrest Survival

The Resuscitec CARL® system takes over heart and lung function after sudden cardiac arrest, maintaining extracorporeal blood circulation and gas exchange until the patient’s own cardiovascular system can be restored. The CE marked system has been used so far very successfully in over 750 clinical cases in Europe. Especially In the highly challenging group of patients with cardiac arrest, survival rates exceeded 50% with 80% of survivors having no brain damage, even after effectively being “dead” for up to 90 minutes compared to less than 10% survival using conventional CPR methods such as chest compressions and defibrillation where brain damage is common.

With CARL® currently deployed in 12 European countries and some GCC countries in emergency rooms, cardiac units, ambulances, and rescue helicopters, Resuscitec is seeking FDA approval for the system.

Innovation in Action

Physiologically guided ECPR using CARL® represents the next frontier in resuscitation. By circulating blood through an external circuit, it sustains life and organ preservation during critical moments when conventional methods fall short. This technology was pioneered by an interdisciplinary team led by Prof. Dr. Georg Trummer and Prof. Dr. Christoph Benk, combining expertise from emergency medicine and medical engineering.

Dr. Tom Lines, Resuscitec’s Chief Scientific Officer, is spearheading the next phase of development, focusing on lysis and plasma expansion technologies to further enhance survival outcomes.

Expanding Horizons

Resuscitec is actively collaborating with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to adapt the CARL® ECPR system for military use in preservation of life, resuscitation and reperfusion after massive blood loss or exsanguination. Additional applications are being explored in space medicine, oncology, and organ preservation for transplantation.

Prix Galien USA 2025 Award Nomination

The CARL® ECPR system’s nomination for the Prix Galien USA 2025 Award in the “Best Startup” Category underscores its potential to transform global health. The awards ceremony will be held on October 30, 2025, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, celebrating innovations that significantly improve human health.

“At Resuscitec our mission is to give people a second chance to have a normal life after they have technically ‘died’. This is both a great privilege and a huge responsibility for our team,” said Prof. Trummer.

About Resuscitec

Resuscitec GmbH develops advanced technologies for resuscitation, organ and limb preservation, and circulatory support, with a mission to push the boundaries of life-saving care.

