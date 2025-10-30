Resuscitec’s CARL® ECPR System Wins the Prix Galien USA 2025 “Best Startup” Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resuscitec GmbH today announced that its CARL® ECPR system has won the Prix Galien USA 2025 Award in the “Best Startup” category, cementing the technology’s place as a breakthrough in lifesaving care for patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Often called the “Nobel Prize of biopharmaceutical research,” the Prix Galien recognizes innovations that meaningfully improve the human condition.

In the highly challenging group of patients with acute cardiac arrest, the CARL® system takes over heart and lung function after sudden cardiac arrest, providing circulation and gas exchange and starting immediately with a physiologically driven therapy until the patient’s own cardiovascular system can be restored, introducing a new standard in survival and neurological outcomes. The CE-marked platform has been used very successfully in over 750 clinical cases in Europe. In the highly challenging group of patients with acute cardiac arrest, survival rates exceeded 50%, with 80% of survivors having no brain damage, even after being without spontaneous circulation for up to 90 minutes—compared to less than 10% survival with conventional CPR, where brain injury is common.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Prix Galien USA Award,” said Dr. Thomas Lines, Chief Scientific Officer of Resuscitec. “This recognition belongs not only to our team, but also to the innovators and clinical pioneers who came before us, the researchers, physicians, engineers, and first responders whose work paved the way for CARL®. We stand on the shoulders of these giants, and we accept this prize with gratitude and renewed responsibility to push the science forward so that more people can return to full, meaningful lives after cardiac arrest.”

Pioneered and developed by an interdisciplinary and interprofessional group led by Prof. Dr. Georg Trummer and Prof. Dr. Christoph Benk, the CARL® platform embodies physiologically guided ECPR and is currently deployed across 12 European countries and select GCC countries in emergency rooms, cardiac units, ambulances, and rescue helicopters. Resuscitec is seeking FDA approval to bring CARL® to patients in the United States.

Beyond sudden cardiac arrest, Resuscitec is collaborating with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to adapt CARL® for preservation of life, resuscitation, and reperfusion after massive blood loss. Additional applications are being explored in space medicine, oncology, and organ preservation for transplantation.

About Resuscitec

Resuscitec GmbH develops advanced technologies for resuscitation, organ and limb preservation, and circulatory support, with a mission to push the boundaries of life-saving care. The company’s CARL® ECPR system is designed to improve survival and neurological outcomes following sudden cardiac arrest.

About the Prix Galien USA

Established in France in 1970, the Prix Galien honors transformative advances in life sciences and medical technology. U.S. awardees are selected by a distinguished committee of leaders in science and medicine.

Media Contact

Angela Gorman, AMWPR

angela@amwpr.com