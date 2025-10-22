Hemophilia Specialists Raise the Bar: Quality of Life and Innovation Drive Market Reordering

EXTON, PA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hematologists across the United States are redefining what “success” looks like in hemophilia treatment, according to the latest findings from Market Dynamix™: Hemophilia (US) 2025 and the accompanying Launch Dynamix™ trackers for Qfitlia (Sanofi), Hympavzi (Pfizer), and Alhemo (Novo Nordisk). The new research from Spherix Global Insights reveals a decisive shift in prescribing priorities: away from narrowly defined bleed control and toward sustained quality of life and reduced treatment burden.

Across the market, hematologists report significant changes in their approach to patient management, driven by both rising patient expectations and the growing availability of new subcutaneous therapies. According to the recent Market Dynamix™: Hemophilia (US) study, over half of physicians reported changes to their management of hemophilia A, while 38 percent had made updates to their hemophilia B practices, reflecting greater use of Qfitlia, Hympavzi, Alhemo, and emerging gene therapy options.

Physicians increasingly define success in terms of real-world outcomes; specifically, achieving a 25 to 50 percent reduction in uncontrolled bleeds while supporting long-term adherence and emotional well-being. Quality-of-life considerations, including dosing convenience, mental health, and the practical demands of therapy management, are now cited as central to optimizing patient care. This marks a significant cultural shift in how the hematology community evaluates therapeutic progress.

In parallel, data from Launch Dynamix™ tracking show that recently approved rebalancing agents are accelerating this evolution. Physician familiarity and satisfaction with Qfitlia continues to rise, with prescribing expected to grow in both hemophilia A and B over the next six months. Hympavzi demonstrates similar forward momentum, with awareness and comfort increasing among both academic and community physicians as they gain experience with the therapy’s once-weekly subcutaneous regimen. Both agents are viewed as practical advancements that align treatment goals with patient lifestyles, reinforcing a broader movement toward therapies that ease daily management rather than simply improving clinical metrics.

“For patients without inhibitors [in particular], treatment should be individualized to optimally balance efficacy and safety while considering each patient’s lifestyle and preferences.”

– Hematologist/Oncologist

While gene therapy continues to generate enthusiasm, the latest data suggest that many physicians are prioritizing sustainable, accessible innovations that can be integrated into routine care. This focus on long-term adherence, mental health, and manageable dosing signals a maturing market – one that increasingly measures therapeutic value not only by laboratory outcomes but by its tangible impact on patients’ lives.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

