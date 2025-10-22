Darktrace Celebrates Unsung Cybersecurity Heroes with Support of Actor, Writer and Director Clark Gregg

Cambridge, UK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today launched the next phase of its global ‘Defend Beyond™’ campaign in partnership with actor Clark Gregg to celebrate the unseen heroes safeguarding the world’s digital infrastructure. The new collaboration debuts with a 60-second ad launching today across digital channels. The campaign shines a light on the frontline cybersecurity defenders who keep businesses, infrastructure, and societies running securely every day.

Known for his on-screen portrayals of steadfast leaders under pressure, Gregg embodies the spirit of cybersecurity defenders: calm, capable, and committed to protecting others. As an advocate for the responsible use of AI, Gregg believes it is critical for technology to empower the people behind it.

"Cybersecurity defenders are the heroes of our digital age, yet they rarely receive recognition for their essential role in keeping society safe," said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer at Darktrace. "These defenders deserve both recognition and the best tools available to help them defend with speed and scale. At Darktrace, we're committed to empowering these professionals with cutting-edge AI-powered tools that allow them to stay one step ahead of threats.”

Over the coming months, the ‘Defend Beyond’ campaign will expand to highlight Darktrace’s product capabilities across cloud, network, and email security, in addition to global activations designed to bring global attention to the critical work of cybersecurity professionals on the front lines. By combining recognition, education, and cutting-edge technology, Darktrace is helping to build a stronger, more resilient cybersecurity community that can Defend Beyond today's challenges and prepare for the unknowns of tomorrow.

To learn more about how Darktrace is championing defenders, please visit: https://www.darktrace.com.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,300 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

Contact Info



Darktrace Media Relations

media@darktrace.com

+1 929-316-4384