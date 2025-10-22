$4,000,000 Raised in OZAK AI Presale, The Most Promising AI Project of the Year





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable display of investor confidence, Ozak AI ($OZ) has crossed the $4 million milestone in its ongoing presale , solidifying its reputation as 2025’s fastest-growing AI-driven crypto project. With nearly 967 million $OZ tokens already sold and a target price of $1, the project is drawing comparisons to early-stage successes like BNB and Solana—but with an AI-powered twist that could reshape blockchain intelligence.

The recent price hovers at $0.012 in its 6th presale phase, and the upcoming phase will see the price at $0.014. Ozak AI is supported by a clear roadmap, real-world AI integration and robust partnerships. The project has attracted both retail and institutional investors looking for the upcoming big breakout in the AI and blockchain fusion era.

The Redefined AI+Blockchain Synergy

Ozak AI’s core mission is to bridge artificial intelligence with decentralized finance (DeFi)—making predictive analytics, on-chain automation, and data intelligence accessible to blockchain ecosystems. The project’s unique infrastructure empowers developers, traders and enterprises to leverage AI-driven tools for smarter decisions across Web3 environments.

Unlike many AI-themed tokens with vague promises, Ozak AI has introduced tangible utilities such as AI-powered trading analytics, real-time blockchain data interpretation and autonomous smart contract optimization. Its ecosystem runs on the native token $OZ, which fuels transactions, AI computations, and governance functions—creating an integrated loop of utility and value.

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Ozak’s Growth

One of the defining reasons behind Ozak AI’s explosive $4M raise is its network of strategic partnerships. The project has recently aligned with major blockchain and AI entities, including:

Pyth Network

SINT

HIVE Intel

And others…

Combining these collaborations gives a robust amalgamation of data, intelligence and infrastructure that makes Ozak AI a strong ecosystem for mainstream blockchain adoption.

A Presale That’s Turning Heads

The numbers speak for themselves. With over $4 million raised and nearly a billion tokens sold, Ozak AI’s presale trajectory mirrors early explosive runs seen in top-tier projects. Investors are attracted not only by the tokenomics but also by the ambitious $1 target price, representing a potential 80x return from its current presale rate.

Adding more to it, the community-centric model of Ozak AI makes sure that early supporters are rewarded with exclusive staking benefits, airdrops and governance rights.

The Upcoming Road

If we look forward, Ozak AI has planned to introduce its AI-powered trading suite, broaden its DeFi amalgamations, and introduce cross-chain interoperability by the end of this year. The AI revolution has also helped to reshape global industries, and the $4 million presale success marks the increasing investor appetite for real. Also, amalgamating cutting-edge AI infrastructure, strong partnerships, and an increasingly growing community, Ozak AI is not being in pace with the future.

