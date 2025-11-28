Ozak AI Announces New Strategic Partnership with Meganet to Strengthen Its AI-Driven Ecosystem





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI has announced a new strategic partnership with Meganet, marking a significant development in its ongoing presale phase. The collaboration, confirmed in October 2025, is expected to support Ozak AI’s efforts to build an efficient and distributed computing mechanism for delivering real-time financial insights. The announcement comes as the OZ token continues to project substantial growth potential, with estimates indicating a minimum increase of 71x and a maximum of 700x from its current valuation.

Achieving the target price of $1 would bring out the 71x ROI for OZ. This applies to growth from the current value of $0.014. An investment of $100 could become $7,100 if the token reaches the $1 mark. The maximum growth of 700x could turn the same investment into $70,000. Additionally, a $100 investment made during the initial value of $0.001 could reach $100,000 if OZ hits $1.

The broader meme coin segment is currently navigating market fluctuations. Its global market cap is down by 2.75% and now stands at $51.25 billion. One of the leading tokens in the category, SHIB, listed at $0.000009888, has seen a 1.73% dip over the past 24 hours. SHIB last recorded an ATH on October 28, 2021, at $0.00008845.

Ozak AI’s technical framework includes a collection of AI-powered tools that enable auto-optimization of yields and support functions such as staking, work, and payments. OZ holders gain access to AI Agents, a real-time analytics feed, and a performance-based reward mechanism. DePIN supports the protection of financial data through distributed node networks, while integrations with Certik and Sherlock provide continuous smart contract auditing to identify and resolve vulnerabilities.

The partnership with Meganet further strengthens Ozak AI’s infrastructure. Meganet, known for rewarding users who share unused bandwidth, aims to help Ozak AI lower AI-related costs and jointly build community-driven initiatives. Their collaboration seeks to enhance the distributed computing layer needed for real-time analytics.

Ozak AI acknowledges that market fluctuations are inevitable. However, the project’s recent partnership announcement and ongoing technical implementations position the ecosystem for long-term development. Current projections estimate that OZ could secure a minimum ROI of 71x and a maximum ROI of 700x, supported by its growing network of strategic alliances and AI-backed components.

