AlphaTON Capital Joins Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA)

Geneva, Switzerland , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “1 Billion Players. One Tap to Play.” AlphaTON backs gaming where distribution already lives—inside Telegram—pairing funding, launch support, and partner access for BGA studios.

AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON) today announced it has joined the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) as part of its expanding focus on Telegram/TON gaming. The move follows AlphaTON’s recently announced intent to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE—a leading Telegram-first gaming platform within the Animoca Brands ecosystem—together with a planned token purchase, subject to definitive documentation and approvals.

Telegram recently surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, creating the largest crypto-enabled, mobile-first distribution surface for instant games—no downloads, one-tap play. With TON Wallet now available to U.S. users and the TON ecosystem advancing compliance tooling, the platform is rapidly maturing for mainstream and institutional partners.

Brittany Kaiser, CEO, AlphaTON Capital, explained, “Games win when they’re easy to find and instant to play. That’s Telegram + TON: one tap and you’re in. With GAMEE and BGA, we’re backing devs who ship fun first and let players earn real value for their skill and time.”

“Gaming is now a central cultural and economic driver—and we’re on the frontlines of the action!” said Will de’Ath, AlphaTON Capital, in charge of the deal. “Telegram is the app for the people and TON is the blockchain for the people; it’s only natural we help build the gaming platform for the people on Web3—where talent can create livelihoods and earn real income from play, skill, and community.”

What AlphaTON brings to BGA members

Growth capital & grants for TON-native games and studios

for TON-native games and studios Launchpad & incubator support (economy design, LiveOps, analytics)

(economy design, LiveOps, analytics) Go-to-market & community marketing to Telegram’s gaming audiences

to Telegram’s gaming audiences Strategic partnerships & Business Development across wallets, exchanges, infra, and IP

across wallets, exchanges, infra, and IP Direct distribution via Telegram mini-apps and TON wallet rails

“We are thrilled to welcome AlphaTON Capital to BGA. With Telegram/TON and real builder support, they’re helping turn the promise of blockchain gaming into mass-market reality.” said Sebastien Borget, President, Blockchain Game Alliance.

What’s Next for Builders?

AlphaTON will open applications to its TON Gaming Builders track for BGA member studios, offering funding, technical support, and distribution pathways on Telegram. Studios can register interest at alphatoncapital.com (Programs → Gaming).

Why gaming: Gaming today reaches roughly 3.6 billion players worldwide and generates about $189B in annual revenue. In parallel, Web3 gaming has grown to account for a significant share of on-chain activity, with multi-million daily unique active wallets engaging across gaming dapps—evidence of fast-rising on-chain participation. AlphaTON’s focus on Telegram/TON gaming aligns these macro trends with instant, mobile-first distribution.

About Blockchain Game Alliance

The Blockchain Game Alliance is an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the game industry. Our goal is to spread awareness about blockchain technologies and encourage adoption by highlighting their potential to foster new ways to create, publish, play, and build strong communities around games. With over 500 members across the ecosystem, Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is a leading voice for blockchain gaming. Together, we are shaping the industry's narrative through innovation and collaboration. Join us at one of our global events and meet our community of professionals in the blockchain gaming industry. https://blockchaingamealliance.net/

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

