New York, USA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Poised for Phenomenal Expansion at a CAGR of 37.2% During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) Owing to the Launch of Promising Therapies Targeting C3, C5, MASP-3, and RNAi | DelveInsight

The complement 3 glomerulopathy market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing disease awareness, advances in complement pathway research, and rising diagnostic rates. The lack of approved targeted therapies has spurred significant R&D investment in complement inhibitors and novel biologics. Pipeline therapies such as KP104 (Kira Pharmaceuticals), Zaltenibart (Omeros Corporation), Ruxoprubart (NovelMed Therapeutics), ARO-C3 (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), and others are expected to reshape the treatment landscape over the next decade.

DelveInsight’s Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging complement 3 glomerulopathy drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted complement 3 glomerulopathy market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Summary

The market size for complement 3 glomerulopathy was found to be USD 36 million in the leading markets in 2024.

in the leading markets in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest complement 3 glomerulopathy treatment market size, approximately 73% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, the diagnosed prevalent population of C3 glomerulopathy in the 7MM was approximately 5,800. This number is expected to rise through 2034, driven by advances in complement biology, improved diagnostics, and wider use of genetic testing, complement assays, and multidisciplinary biopsy evaluation.

. This number is expected to rise through 2034, driven by advances in complement biology, improved diagnostics, and wider use of genetic testing, complement assays, and multidisciplinary biopsy evaluation. Key complement 3 glomerulopathy companies, including Kira Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Amgen, NovelMed Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Eleva, and others, are actively working on innovative complement 3 glomerulopathy drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative complement 3 glomerulopathy drugs. Some of the key complement 3 glomerulopathy therapies in clinical trials include KP104, Zaltenibart (OMS906), TAVNEOS (avacopan), Ruxoprubart (NM8074), ARO-C3, CPV-104, and others. These novel complement 3 glomerulopathy therapies are anticipated to enter the complement 3 glomerulopathy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market

Growing C3G Patient Population

In 2024, the diagnosed prevalent population of C3 glomerulopathy in the 7MM was approximately 5,800. This number is expected to rise through 2034, driven by advances in complement biology, improved diagnostics, and wider use of genetic testing, complement assays, and multidisciplinary biopsy evaluation.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies

The development of targeted therapies, such as complement inhibitors, has improved treatment options for C3G. These therapies aim to regulate the complement system, addressing the underlying cause of the disease. Notable drugs in this category include Pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI/ ASPAVELI) and Iptacopan (FABHALTA/ FABIHARTA), which have shown promise in clinical trials.

Expected Launch of C3G Drugs

Key players such as Kira Pharmaceuticals (KP104), Omeros Corporation (Zaltenibart [OMS906]), NovelMed Therapeutics (Ruxoprubart [NM8074]), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARO-C3), and others are currently developing drugs for C3G. These therapies are expected to create an upward shift in the C3G treatment market after their launch in the coming years, in the 7MM.

Emergence of Novel Mechanisms in C3G

Emerging therapies targeting novel mechanisms such as dual complement inhibitors (C5 and Factor H (KP104), MASP-3 inhibitors (Zaltenibart), RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics targeting complement C3 (ARO-C3), and others are showing promise as potential treatment options.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Analysis

The management of C3G largely depends on the off-label use of multiple prescription medications, underscoring the significant unmet need for approved and targeted treatments. Current therapeutic strategies primarily involve immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) inhibitors, and supportive agents like calcineurin inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies.

Additional off-label approaches include the use of monoclonal antibodies such as eculizumab and rituximab, which act on the terminal complement pathway by inhibiting C5, leading to improved kidney function and reduced proteinuria.

FABHALTA was the first drug to receive approval for C3G treatment, followed by EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI, developed by Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Sobi. Nonetheless, both therapies face a key limitation, black box warnings for potentially fatal infections caused by encapsulated bacteria (e.g., Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae type b), requiring patients to be vaccinated at least two weeks prior to therapy initiation.

EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI represents a promising treatment option by targeting C3 directly and upstream in the complement cascade. It has demonstrated superior clinical efficacy, nearly doubling the therapeutic benefits achieved with FABHALTA, setting a new benchmark for treatment effectiveness.

Meanwhile, emerging investigational therapies focusing on novel mechanisms, such as dual complement inhibition (C5 and Factor H; KP104), MASP-3 inhibition (Zaltenibart), and RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics targeting complement C3 (ARO-C3), are showing encouraging potential as future treatment options.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Competitive Landscape

The emerging pipeline of C3G holds a few significant products in development by prominent key players such as Kira Pharmaceuticals (KP104), Omeros Corporation (Zaltenibart [OMS906]), NovelMed Therapeutics (Ruxoprubart [NM8074]), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARO-C3), and others.

Kira Pharmaceuticals’ KP104 is a potent, first-in-class bifunctional biologic engineered to concurrently and selectively inhibit both the alternative and terminal complement pathways. This dual mechanism offers a robust and synergistic approach to addressing key drivers of complement-mediated diseases. The therapy is advancing into Phase II proof-of-concept studies across multiple high-need indications, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), systemic lupus erythematosus-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (SLE-TMA), and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). These global Phase II trials will take place in the United States, China, Australia, and South Korea.

Omeros Corporation’s Zaltenibart is an investigational human monoclonal antibody that targets mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-3 (MASP-3), a critical upstream activator of the complement system’s alternative pathway. Upon successful completion of the Phase II trial and demonstration of strong efficacy, Omeros Corporation intends to initiate a Phase III study in C3G.

The anticipated launch of these emerging complement 3 glomerulopathy therapies are poised to transform the complement 3 glomerulopathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge complement 3 glomerulopathy therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the complement 3 glomerulopathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market

In July 2025, the FDA approved pegcetacoplan for the treatment of C3G and primary IC-MPGN in patients aged 12 years and older.

the FDA approved pegcetacoplan for the treatment of C3G and primary IC-MPGN in patients aged 12 years and older. In June 2025, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presented new data from the open-label period of the Phase III VALIANT study, investigating pegcetacoplan for C3G and primary IC-MPGN. The data were presented as part of a late-breaking session at the ERA Congress.

presented new data from the open-label period of the Phase III VALIANT study, investigating pegcetacoplan for C3G and primary IC-MPGN. The data were presented as part of a late-breaking session at the ERA Congress. In April 2025, Novartis announced that the CHMP of the EMA had adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting a marketing authorization for iptacopan for the treatment of adults with C3G.

announced that the CHMP of the EMA had adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting a marketing authorization for iptacopan for the treatment of adults with C3G. In March 2025, Novartis announced that oral iptacopan had received US FDA approval for the treatment of adults with C3G, to reduce proteinuria based on the Phase III APPEAR-C3G trial.

What is Complement 3 Glomerulopathy?

Complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) is a glomerular disorder marked by dominant deposition of the C3 complement component within the glomeruli, with minimal or no presence of immunoglobulins and no deposition of C1q or C4. The accumulation of C3, in the absence of classical or lectin pathway components, indicates that the disease arises from dysregulation of the alternative complement pathway. The presence of C3 deposits without significant immunoglobulin, in a patient showing typical signs of glomerulonephritis, serves as the defining diagnostic feature. Due to its rarity, accurate estimates of the incidence and prevalence of C3G are difficult to obtain, and current figures are based on small cohort studies with limited reliability.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The complement 3 glomerulopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current complement 3 glomerulopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The diagnosed prevalent population of C3G, in the United States, was found to be 3,400 in 2024.

The complement 3 glomerulopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G

Total Treated Cases of C3G

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market CAGR 37.2% Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size by 2034 USD 1 Billion Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Companies Kira Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Amgen, NovelMed Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Eleva, Novartis, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Sobi, and others Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies KP104, Zaltenibart (OMS906), TAVNEOS (avacopan), Ruxoprubart (NM8074), ARO-C3, CPV-104, FABHALTA/ FABIHARTA, EMPAVELI/ ASPAVELI, and others

Scope of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Complement 3 Glomerulopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Key Insights 2 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of C3G 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 C3G Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of C3G in 2024 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of C3G in 2034 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Familiar Forms of C3G 7.3 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Causes and Risk Factors 7.4 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Symptoms 7.5 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pathophysiology 7.6 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pathogenesis 7.7 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Diagnosis 7.8 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Differential Diagnosis 8 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment 8.1 Algorithm for Diagnosis and Management of C3G 8.2 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases: KDIGO 2021 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationales 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the United States 9.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the United States 9.4.4 Total Treated Cases of C3G in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Patient Journey 11 Marketed Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies 11.1 Key Cross of Marketed Therapies 11.2 Iptacopan (FABHALTA/FABIHARTA): Novartis 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.7 Analyst Views 11.3 Pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI/ ASPAVELI): Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Sobi 12 Emerging Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 KP104: Kira Pharmaceuticals 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Clinical Development 12.2.3 Analyst Views 12.3 Zaltenibart (OMS906): Omeros Corporation 12.4 Ruxoprubart (NM8074): NovelMed Therapeutics 12.5 ARO-C3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 13 C3G Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Total Market Size of C3G in the 7MM 13.3 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Outlook 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Forecast Assumptions 13.6 The United States Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of C3G in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of C3G by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size 13.8 Japan Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size 14 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Unmet Needs 15 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on Complement 3 Glomerulopathy 17 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of C3G Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Methodology

