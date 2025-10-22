



Q3 2025 revenue:

Organic sales down -1.6% in a market environment that remains weak in most regions

The group has revised its outlook for 2025 and now targets Adjusted EBITDA close to that of 2024

Third quarter 2025 results

The Group has brought forward this publication, initially scheduled for October 30, 2025, in light of the revision of its EBITDA outlook for 2025.

Organic revenue down -1.6% compared to Q3 2024

North America is the only segment to post organic growth (+2.2%), driven by the catch-up of delayed shipments following the consolidation of several logistics platforms at the beginning of the year, which offsets weak demand in the Residential segment

In EMEA, activity was down -1.8% (organic) compared to the third quarter of 2024, due to the poor dynamic of the residential market

The CIS, APAC and Latin America segment was penalized by a sharp slowdown in demand in the CIS and Latin America, while Asia posted good growth during the quarter

The Sport segment recorded a slight organic decline of -1.1% compared to a high base of comparison in the third quarter of 2024. The contribution of acquired companies supported reported revenue, which increased by +4.6% over the period despite an unfavorable US dollar effect (-3.4%)

Selling prices were broadly stable compared to the third quarter of 2024 (-0.3%)

Given the continuing sluggish market and the weakness of the US dollar, the Group now estimates that adjusted EBITDA for 2025 will be close to that of 2024 (i.e. €329 million, compared to the target of €360 million announced at the beginning of the year)





Paris, 22 October 2025: The Supervisory Board of Tarkett (Euronext Paris: FR0004188670 TKTT) has reviewed the Group's consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

The Group uses alternative performance indicators (not defined by IFRS standards) described in detail in the appendix to this document:

Revenue in millions of euros Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Of which organic change EMEA 210.5 214.1 -1.7% -1.8% North America 207.8 218.7 -4.9% +2.2% CIS, APAC & Latin America 144.4 155.0 -6.8% -7.6% Sports 433.2 414.2 +4.6% -1.1% Group total 996.0 1,002.0 -0.6% -1.6%

1. Third quarter 2025 revenue





The Group's net revenue amounted to €996 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a slight decrease of -0.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Organic decline was -1.6%. Selling prices remained stable overall, with a limited variation of -0.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

The EMEA segment generated revenue of €211 million in the third quarter of 2025, down -1.7% compared to the same period in 2024. This change includes a favorable currency effect of +0.1%, bringing the organic change to -1.8%. Activity remains sluggish in the residential segment, where the macroeconomic environment is hampering renovation and new construction projects across the area. Sales of commercial products for the healthcare, education and office sectors confirmed their resilience and increased compared to Q3 2024.

The North America segment recorded revenue of €208 million in the third quarter of 2025, down -4.9% compared to the same period in 2024. This change reflects organic sales growth of +2.2%, an unfavorable currency effect of -4.8% linked to the weakening of the dollar and a scope effect of -2.3% linked to the sale of the distribution business in California in July 2024. The residential market remains very sluggish, and market indicators show no signs of recovery, with renovation and new construction projects being penalized by high lending rates and inflation. Activity in the commercial segments benefited over the summer from the catch-up in deliveries delayed by the implementation of the new logistics platform at the beginning of the year. However, September saw slower activity than last year, a trend that is expected to continue in the fourth quarter. The hospitality segment is growing compared to 2024.

Revenue for the CIS, APAC and Latin America segment amounted to €144 million in the third quarter of 2025, down -6.8% compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is due to a -7.6% decrease in organic sales (excluding price effects in CIS countries), partially offset by a favorable currency effect of +0.8%. In Russia, which accounts for around 7% of the Group's total sales, the slowdown in demand led to a sharp decline in volumes of -13% over the quarter compared to 2024. Asia is growing thanks to good momentum in China and Southeast Asia. In Latin America, activity grew slightly in Brazil but declined in other countries in the region, such as Mexico.

Revenue for the Sports segment amounted to €433 million in the third quarter of 2025, up +4.6% compared to the same period in 2024. This change includes organic growth of -1.1%, an unfavorable currency effect of -3.4% and a positive contribution of +9.1% from recent acquisitions. Sales for the quarter were down in artificial turf in the United States due to delays in project launch decisions in a regulatory and fiscal environment that has changed significantly. Athletics tracks are growing, as are European activities.

2. Update on the public buy-out offer





On February 24, 2025, Tarkett Participation, the controlling shareholder of Tarkett SA, filed a proposed public buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out on the Tarkett shares it does not already own. The public buy-out offer was opened from June 11 to June 24, 2025, inclusive. Since the closing of the public buy-out offer, Tarkett Participation holds 97.11% of the capital of Tarkett SA.

An appeal against the AMF's clearance decision dated June 5, 2025, has been filed by a minority shareholder before the Paris Court of Appeal on June 16, 2025. The Court of Appeal's decision is expected to be handed down at the end of November.

3. Outlook





After the first half of the year in which the Group's activity remained stable in a sluggish market, the continuing difficult macroeconomic environment is further hampering renovation and new construction projects.

Residential markets remain very slow in Europe and the United States, with no sign of recovery in the short term. In Russia and certain CIS countries, the slowdown in demand in the residential segment is accelerating due to the combined effect of high interest rates and sustained inflation.

The commercial segments, which account for nearly 80% of the Group's business, are proving more resilient, particularly in Europe, where the Group has posted solid performance since the beginning of 2025. However, there are no signs of a recovery in demand. In North America, the slowdown in orders seen in the third quarter will weigh on year-end activity.

The Sports segment remains buoyant, although the situation in North America has led to the postponement of certain projects in 2025, slowing the pace of market growth. After a third quarter that fell short of expectations, the installation of artificial turf sports fields should decline slightly over the year.

Combined with the weakening of the dollar, these perspectives have led the Group to revise its Adjusted EBITDA forecast (including scope effect) for the 2025 financial year, which should be close to that of 2024 (i.e. €329 million, compared to an objective of €360 million announced at the beginning of the year).

Nevertheless, the Group considers that it is well positioned to serve the structural needs of the market, particularly in sports facilities, buildings for the healthcare and education sectors, and housing. The structural cost reduction measures taken from 2024 onwards help to mitigate the effects of weak volumes and offer prospects for improved results when demand recovers.

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information constitutes either trends or objectives and should not be regarded as forecasts of results or any other performance indicators. This information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company's Universal Registration Document available on its website (https://www.tarkett-group.com/en/category/urd/). It therefore does not reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ significantly. The Company makes no commitment to update this information.

Financial calendar

19 February 2026 : Publication of 2025 annual results





About Tarkett

With over 140 years of history, Tarkett is a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, with revenue of €3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has nearly 12,000 employees and 24 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the regulated market of Euronext (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, ticker symbol: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

1/ Definition of alternative performance indicators (not defined by IFRS standards)

Organic growth measures the change in net revenue compared to the same period in the previous year, excluding currency effects and changes in scope. The currency effect is obtained by applying the previous year's exchange rates to the current year's sales and calculating the difference with the current year's sales. It also includes the effect of price adjustments in CIS countries intended to offset changes in local currencies against the euro.

measures the change in net revenue compared to the same period in the previous year, excluding currency effects and changes in scope. The currency effect is obtained by applying the previous year's exchange rates to the current year's sales and calculating the difference with the current year's sales. It also includes the effect of price adjustments in CIS countries intended to offset changes in local currencies against the euro. The scope effect consists of: sales for the current year generated by entities not included in the scope of consolidation for the same period of the previous year, up to their anniversary date of integration, the reduction in sales related to divested activities, which are not included in the scope of consolidation for the current year but were included in sales for the same period of the previous year, until the anniversary date of the divestment.

In millions of euros Revenue 2025 Revenue 2024 Change Of which volume Of which selling price Of which selling price in CEI Of which exchange rate effect Of which scope effect Group total Q1 669.8 668.1 +0.2% -1.1%





-0.6%





+0.2% +1.3% +0.4% Of which organic change -1.7% Of which selling prices change -0.4% Group total Q2 903.6 890.5 +1.5% +1.1%





-0.2%





+0.3% -1.9% +2.3% Of which organic change +0.9% Of which selling prices change +0.1% Group total H1 1,573.5 1,558.7 +0.9% +0.1%





-0.4%





+0.3% -0.6% +1.5% Of which organic change -0.2% Of which selling prices change -0.1% Total Group Q3 996.0 1,002.0 -0.6%





-1.3%











-0.3%











+0.2% -2.5% +3.3% Of which organic change -1.6% Of which selling prices change -0.1% Group total 9M 2,569.4 2,560.7 +0.3%





-0.4%











-0.3%











+0.2% -1.3% +2.2% Of which organic change -0.8% Of which selling prices change -0.1%





Revenue in millions of euros 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Of which organic change EMEA 659.3 653.4 +0.9% +0.4% North America 603.2 665.0 -9.3% -2.1% CIS, APAC & Latin America 392.8 398.8 -1.5% -2.2% Sport 914.1 843.5 +8.4% +0.0% Group total 2,569.4 2,560.7 +0.3% -0.8%

2/ Revenue in millions of euros – Bridges 2024-2025 for Q3 and 9M

Q3 2024 1,002.0 +/- EMEA -3.9 +/- North America +4.7 +/- CIS, APAC & Latin America -11.8 +/- Sport -4.8 Q3 2025 Like-for-Like 986.2 +/- Scope effect +32.9 +/- Currencies -26.4 +/- Lag effect in CEI +3.3 Q3 2025 996.0





9M 2024 2,560.7 +/- EMEA +2.9 +/- North America -13.4 +/- CIS. APAC & Latin America -8.7 +/- Sport -0.1 9M 2025 Like-for-Like 2,541.4 +/- Change in scope +55.9 +/- Currencies -37.6 +/- Lag effect in CEI +9.7 9M 2025 2,569.4

