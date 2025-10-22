Newsweek and Statista Recognize America’s Best In-State Hospitals 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with global data firm Statista, today announced the results of America’s Best In-State Hospitals 2026, recognizing top-performing hospitals across all 50 states for their excellence in quality of care, patient experience, and clinical outcomes.

The America’s Best In-State Hospitals ranking serves as a trusted resource for patients, families, and healthcare professionals, identifying the facilities that deliver the highest standard of care at the state level. This year’s ranking celebrates the nation’s leading hospitals that consistently demonstrate excellence across medical specialties, safety, and patient satisfaction.

“Health care decisions are deeply personal, and patients deserve reliable information when choosing where to seek care,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “The hospitals recognized on this list represent the very best in patient-centered care, combining medical expertise with compassion and innovation to improve lives in their communities.”

The 2026 ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of hospital performance using four data sources:

Peer recommendations from medical professionals (doctors, hospital managers, and healthcare executives)

Hospital quality metrics from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other public data sources

Patient experience scores, including HCAHPS survey data

Accreditations and certifications from recognized organizations such as The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

Among the hospitals honored this year are Mayo Clinic – Rochester (Minnesota), Cleveland Clinic – Main Campus (Ohio), Massachusetts General Hospital (Massachusetts), NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York), and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (California).

To view the full list of America’s Best In-State Hospitals 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-state-hospitals-2026

