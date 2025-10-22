NewHydrogen to Release a Special Report on October 27, 2025

The Company will reveal a massive source of heat for its novel ThermoLoop™ heat-based water-splitting system

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB:NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen, announced the release of a Special Report on October 27, 2025.

The Special Report will identify globally available, large scale sources of heat that can be used to power its ThermoLoop process. The Special Report will also feature insights from Dr. Eric McFarland, NewHydrogen’s Chief Technology Officer and co-inventor of ThermoLoop, and Sundar Narayanan, NewHydrogen’s Director of Process Engineering, who brings 35 years of industrial and chemical process engineering experience, including more than 20 years with ExxonMobil.

Please see our Special Report with more information about this massive source of heat available to power ThermoLoop at https://newhydrogen.com/special-report-October-2025 after 4PM ET on October 27, 2025.

For more information about NewHydrogen, please visit https://newhydrogen.com/.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ – a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world's lowest cost clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant element in the universe, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource.

Currently, the most common method of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer using clean electricity produced from solar or wind. However, clean electricity is and always will be very expensive. It currently accounts for 73% of the cost of clean hydrogen. By using heat directly, we can skip the expensive process of making electricity and fundamentally lower the cost of clean hydrogen. Heat can be obtained from sources such as concentrated solar, industrial waste heat and nuclear reactors for use in our novel low-cost thermochemical water splitting process. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, the impact of public health epidemics on the global economy and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

