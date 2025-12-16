NewHydrogen Reports Significant 2025 ThermoLoop™ Progress

The Company’s CEO highlights the milestones reached and outlines next steps for 2026

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest clean hydrogen, today provided an update outlining significant milestones reached during 2025 and the next steps for 2026.

“NewHydrogen has made significant progress towards its goal of developing ThermoLoop that can potentially produce the world’s cheapest clean hydrogen,” said Steve Hill, NewHydrogen’s CEO.

Working with the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), ThermoLoop is a novel thermochemical process that uses inexpensive heat instead of expensive electricity to dramatically reduce the cost of clean hydrogen production.

NewHydrogen has achieved many significant milestones during 2025:

Publicly disclosed the science behind its ThermoLoop ™ technology, a game changer compared to conventional low performance electrolyzer technology. Heat based systems are more scalable and have the potential to be cheaper than electrolyzer systems. A short explainer video that describes ThermoLoop technology can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqdrYBnj8gY .





Jointly filed two patent applications in the United States with the University of California, Santa Barbara ("UCSB") for its innovative hydrogen production process. The first patent, titled "Coupled Multi-Phase Oxidation-Reduction for Production of Chemicals," introduces a novel thermochemical method for splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen without relying on expensive electrolyzers. The second patent titled "Improved Materials and Methods For Production of Chemicals By Thermochemical Looping," is a comprehensive provisional patent application that describes the most recent improvements to the Company's ThermoLoop thermochemical water splitting process together with new material compositions discovered by the UCSB technology team and the first disclosure of the new isothermal hydrogen process.





NewHydrogen’s common stock began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. under the ticker symbol “NEWH” effective April 21, 2025. The OTCQB Venture Market is a significant step up from the Pink Open Market and is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Management believes the uplisting will expand its visibility to a broader group of U.S. and international investors and provide improved liquidity for its stock as it advances its ThermoLoop platform toward commercialization.





Appointed Dr. Eric McFarland as Chief Technology Officer and Mr. Sundar Narayanan as Director of Process Engineering. Dr. Austin Morales joined the UCSB Technology Team to help develop the Company’s cost-effective thermochemical water splitting technology.





Released a Special Report featuring the first public demonstration of its functioning ThermoLoop lab benchtop unit producing hydrogen in real-time (https://newhydrogen.com/special-report), highlighting a significant milestone and advancement from previous iterations of ThermoLoop technology.





Announced its plan of integrating ThermoLoop with current and future conventional and nuclear power plants as sources of heat. The Company described the compelling technical reasons why Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are the perfect pairing for the Company’s technology. Integrating ThermoLoop into SMR plants could create a new class of multi-output clean energy facilities capable of producing electricity and hydrogen continuously, efficiently, and at scale.



NewHydrogen seeks to achieve additional milestones moving forward, including:

Continue exploring additional and improved multi-pronged novel material systems, reactors, and chemical process designs for thermochemical cycles that can be scaled into a process for cost effectively producing hydrogen from water.





Foster partnerships with SMR technology companies. Pairing SMRs with ThermoLoop offers a powerful co-generation solution that can significantly improve project economics by producing both electricity and hydrogen from the same heat source.



“While we work to achieve additional milestones moving forward, we are highly optimistic about bringing ThermopLoop to market in the not too distant future,” Mr. Hill said. “As high-growth industries continue to adopt new and improved technologies to produce clean hydrogen, the market opportunity for customer adoption and revenue generation is tremendous for a solution like ours.”

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ — a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common way of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with electricity using an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity. A massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

