NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Its Breakthrough Technology

The Company’s ThermoLoop uses inexpensive heat and water to potentially produce the world’s cheapest clean hydrogen

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, announced today that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara (“UCSB”) for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.

The patent, titled “Improved Materials and Methods For Production of Chemicals By Thermochemical Looping,” is a comprehensive provisional patent application that describes the most recent improvements to the Company’s ThermoLoop thermochemical water splitting process together with new material compositions discovered by the UCSB technology team and the first disclosure of the new isothermal hydrogen process. The Company’s proprietary process utilizes advanced solid-state materials and machine learning-driven material discovery to optimize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Recently, the NewHydrogen technical team completed preliminary design and economic studies on integrating ThermoLoop with current and future power plants. The team also concluded that Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are the perfect pairing for the Company’s technology, and are ideal sources of constant and reliable baseload heat for powering the ThermoLoop process.

The patent filing marks a significant milestone in NewHydrogen’s collaboration with leading researchers at UC Santa Barbara, who are at the forefront of advancing materials science for hydrogen production.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ — a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common way of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with electricity using an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity. A massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

Safe Harbor Statement

