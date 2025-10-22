Molecular Diagnostics Market to Grow at 13.1% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets” is projected to grow from $23 billion in 2025 to $42.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global molecular diagnostics market, segmented by product and service type, technology, application, and region. It explores key technologies such as PCR and NGS, and applications including infectious diseases and oncology. The study highlights regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, while also examining ESG initiatives, emerging technologies, and patents. It concludes with insights into the competitive landscape and profiles of leading manufacturers, providing a strategic overview of market dynamics and vendor approaches.

This report is highly relevant now due to the increasing reliance on molecular diagnostics in managing infectious disease outbreaks and cancer detection. The growing demand for precise and rapid testing has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies like NGS and liquid biopsy, which expand the scope and effectiveness of molecular diagnostics. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Europe are encouraging broader use of these diagnostic tools, making them more accessible and driving market growth.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The global rise in infectious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and influenza has boosted the demand for molecular diagnostics. These technologies offer fast, accurate detection of pathogens, enabling timely treatment and containment, especially during outbreaks and pandemics.

Growing Need for Early Detection of Chronic Diseases: Chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases benefit greatly from early diagnosis, which molecular diagnostics can provide through genetic and biomarker testing. Early detection improves patient outcomes and reduces long-term healthcare costs, making it a vital tool in preventive medicine.

Point-of-Care Testing: Point-of-care molecular diagnostics allow testing to be done directly at the patient’s location, delivering rapid results without the need for centralized labs. This is especially useful in emergency settings, rural areas, and during public health crises.

Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Therapies: Companion diagnostics are used to determine a patient’s suitability for specific treatments, especially in personalized medicine. By identifying genetic markers or mutations, these tests help tailor therapies to individual patients, enhancing treatment effectiveness and minimizing side effects.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $20.3 billion Market size forecast $42.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Technology, Product and Service, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South America, Middle East and Africa Market drivers Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Growing need for early detection of chronic diseases.

Point-of-Care testing.

Companion diagnostics for targeted therapies.

Interesting fact:

The applications of molecular testing are expanding to new disease areas, such as transplantation, cardiovascular and neurological conditions. Molecular testing can enable the possibility of non-invasive testing for cancer diagnosis.

Emerging startups:

Sherlock Biosciences, Inc.

binx health

Diasorin S.p.A.

Tempus AI

Guardant Health

Delfi Diagnostics Inc.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $42.6 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The increasing need for the early diagnosis of cancer and rare diseases and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases drive market growth.

What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

The stringent regulations and the high costs of equipment and testing are challenges to market growth during the forecast period. Developing PoC tests and focusing on companion diagnostics creates new market prospects.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on technology, product and service, application, and region. The report analyzes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented based on product and service type, application, technology, and region. The market is segmented into consumables, instruments, software, and services based on product and service type. The market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization (ICH), microarrays, and others. The market is further segmented based on application into infectious diseases, oncology, pre-and post-natal testing, identity/paternity testing, and others. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.

Which technology type segment will be dominant through 2030?

PCR will dominate the molecular diagnostics market through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for 41.8% of the market in 2024.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BD

BIOMERIEUX

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

EXACT SCIENCES CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

HOLOGIC INC.

ILLUMINA INC.

MYRIAD GENETICS INC.

QIAGEN

REVVITY

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

