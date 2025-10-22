6 Energy-Saving Tips

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Fall is the perfect time for homeowners to take simple steps to lower utility bills, improve comfort and take advantage of available rebate programs. While 71% of homeowners say energy efficiency is important, according to research from the Alliance to Save Energy , fewer than 35% consider their homes efficient.





Plus, heating and cooling account for 50-60% of total household energy use, and more than half of U.S. homes remain under-insulated with outdated HVAC systems. With colder weather on the way, a few smart changes now can pay off all winter long.

“Now is the ideal time to put efficiency in focus; and it isn’t about one big project, it’s about small steps that add up to comfort and savings,” said David Rames, senior product manager at Midea. “We want to empower homeowners with practical tools and modern technology to help them cut utility bills, improve comfort and take advantage of rebate programs that can make upgrades more affordable.”

Consider this expert-backed guidance from the experts at Midea to help improve home efficiency:

Seal it up: Air leaks around windows, doors and attics can account for up to 30% of heating loss, according to the U.S. Department of Energy . Use weatherstripping and caulk to prevent waste. Adding attic insulation is another small investment that can lead to major energy savings.

Smarten your thermostat: A programmable or smart thermostat can automatically adjust heating schedules and save up to $180 per year.

Upgrade your filter: Replace HVAC filters monthly during peak seasons to improve airflow and reduce system strain.

Invest in efficiency: Replacing aging systems with high-efficiency heat pumps can cut heating costs by up to 50% while also providing energy-efficient cooling in summer.

Explore new technologies: Consider a next-generation heat pump that is designed to deliver reliable heating even in sub-zero temperatures. For example, the Midea EVOX All Climate Heat Pump provides 100% heating output down to -31 F and continues operating at -40 F, making it an option for families across the country who want to be more energy efficient.

Compact plug-and-play technology solutions like the Midea packaged window heat pump (PWHP) can offer an efficient upgrade option for apartment renters or multifamily housing. These can be installed in less than an hour and plug into most standard outlets.

Take advantage of rebates: Federal, state and local utility programs can help consumers save thousands on energy-efficient upgrades, such as qualified heat pump systems. Check available offers before making a purchase.

Fall may go by quickly, but the habits it encourages can deliver benefits year-round. When homeowners stay mindful of efficiency, they save money, support a more reliable energy grid and create a more sustainable future for their families. From quick DIY fixes to advanced heat pump technology, families have more tools available to take charge of their energy use and choose solutions that fit their lifestyle.

“Efficiency is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity for comfort and cost savings,” Rames said. “With the right tools and choices, families can take control of their energy bills this winter and for years to come.”

