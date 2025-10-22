Sunrise Granted Patent for Global Leading AI-Driven Multivariable Particle Size Control System, Marking a Major Technological Innovation in Graphite Micro-Powder Manufacturing

DOVER, USA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary has been granted a global leading technological innovation patent titled “A Multivariable Particle Size Control System for Manufacturing Graphite Micro-Powder” (Authorization No. CN221619715U). This breakthrough represents one of the world’s most advanced applications of AI-based multivariable control technology in the graphite anode materials manufacturing process, further reinforcing Sunrise’s leadership in intelligent and sustainable production.

The patented system addresses a critical challenge in graphite micro-powder production—achieving precise particle size control during grinding and granulation. Traditional processes often suffer from high waste rates, inconsistent particle distribution, and excessive power consumption.

Through AI algorithms, real-time data acquisition, and multivariable discrete control, the system leverages Sunrise’s long-term production database to create an intelligent closed-loop optimization mechanism. It dynamically adjusts key variables such as blade rotation speed and fan separation rate, minimizing waste and ensuring the production line operates at its most efficient state.

By combining AI, big data, and automation, this globally leading system enhances material utilization, energy efficiency, and product quality—paving the way for a smarter, greener, and more sustainable anode material industry.

“AI-driven precision control represents a global frontier in advanced manufacturing,” said Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise. “This invention exemplifies Sunrise’s commitment to global technological innovation and intelligent industrial transformation.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228