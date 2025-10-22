red violet to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The Company will host its earnings call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.

The participant registration and webcast information are listed below. The earnings call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Please note participants must register to receive their unique dial-in number credentials. A general dial-in number will not be provided.

PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION & WEBCAST INFORMATION

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, November 5, 2025 at 4:30pm ET

Participant Registration: Click Here

Webcast URL: Click Here

Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

ir@redviolet.com