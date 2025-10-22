LiveRamp to Discuss Second Quarter FY26 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2026 second quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 after the financial markets close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the LiveRamp Investor Relations website .

Additionally, the conference call can be accessed via the telephone by dialing (888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525. The conference call ID is 8084681.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com .