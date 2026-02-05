LiveRamp Announces Results for Third Quarter FY26

Revenue up 9% year-over-year

Record Quarterly Operating Margin and Operating Cash Flow

Share Repurchases totaled $119 million fiscal YTD 

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Q3 Financial Highlights
Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

  • Total revenue was $212 million, up 9%.

  • Subscription revenue was $158 million, up 9%.

  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $54 million, up 8%.

  • GAAP gross profit was $153 million, up 9%. GAAP gross margin of 72% was flat. Non-GAAP gross profit was $156 million, up 7%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 74% compressed by 1 percentage point.

  • GAAP income from operations was $40 million compared to $15 million. GAAP operating margin of 19% expanded by 11 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $62 million, up 36%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 29% expanded by 6 percentage points.

  • GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.62 and $0.76, respectively.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $67 million compared to $45 million.

  • Third quarter share repurchases totaled 1.4 million shares for $39 million. Fiscal year-to-date share repurchases through December 31, 2025 totaled 4.3 million shares for $119 million.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said: "Third quarter revenue and operating income was ahead of our expectations, and we posted record quarterly operating margin and operating cash flow. Beyond the numbers, we made notable progress with several growth initiatives: We debuted new AI tools in our Data Marketplace, added more AI partners to our network and expanded our partnership with Publicis. As we look ahead to fiscal 2027, we are well-positioned for strong growth."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

  GAAP Non-GAAP
  Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25
Subscription revenue $158  $146   --   -- 
YoY change %  9%  10%  --   -- 
Marketplace & Other revenue $54  $50   --   -- 
YoY change %  8%  20%  --   -- 
Total revenue $212  $195   --   -- 
YoY change %  9%  12%  --   -- 
         
Gross profit $153  $140  $156  $146 
% Gross margin  72%  72%  74%  74%
YoY change, pts — pts (2) pts (1) pt (1) pt
         
Operating income $40  $15  $62  $45 
% Operating margin  19%  8%  29%  23%
YoY change, pts 11 pts (1) pt 6 pts 2 pts
         
Net earnings $40  $11  $49  $37 
Diluted earnings per share $0.62  $0.17  $0.76  $0.55 
         
Shares to calculate diluted EPS  64.3   66.7   64.3   66.7 
YoY change %  (4)%  (2)%  (4)%  (2)%
         
Operating cash flow $67  $45     
Free cash flow     $67  $45 
         
Totals and year-over-year changes may not reconcile due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

  • LiveRamp and Publicis announced a strategic partnership to advance data collaboration and access across our combined data and technology environments. By linking our data collaboration platform with Publicis’ data assets and AI capabilities, customers will have new enterprise-grade connections between AI tools, new insights without data movement, and stronger end-to-end measurement of advertising performance.

  • We announced the expansion of our Data Marketplace to include data and models for AI. Customers can now license data to train AI as well as license third-party AI models, applications, and agents. This transforms our Data Marketplace into a centralized hub for AI, making it simple and easy for marketers, data scientists, and developers to access and deploy AI that is powered by real-world, permissioned data (additional information).

  • Uber Advertising announced the launch Uber Intelligence, a data and insights platform, powered by LiveRamp. Uber Intelligence lets advertisers securely combine their own customer data with Uber’s consented signals to uncover patterns, understand audiences and see how marketing connects to real-world actions (additional information).

  • LiveRamp ended the quarter with 140 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 125 in the prior year period.

  • LiveRamp ended the quarter with 849 direct subscription customers, compared to 865 in the prior year period.

  • Subscription net retention was 101% and platform net retention was 103%.

  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $527 million, up 7% compared to the prior year period.

  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $471 million, up 9% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $203 million and $207 million, an increase of between 8% and 10%
  • GAAP operating income of approximately $16 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $38 million

For fiscal 2026, LiveRamp now expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $810 million and $814 million, an increase of 9%
  • GAAP operating income of approximately $84 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $180 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s investor relations website. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available on the same website.

RampUp 2026 Conference

RampUp is the Company's annual customer and partner conference that brings together leaders from marketing, media and technology to discuss data collaboration. This year's conference is being held on March 3-5 in San Francisco. For additional information, please visit the RampUp 2026 website. Members of the financial community who are interested in attending please contact investor relations at Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the Company’s guidance regarding results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026 and other similar estimates, assumptions, forecasts, projections and expectations regarding market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions and other future events and trends.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are economic uncertainties that could impact us or our suppliers, customers and partners, including, geopolitical circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their agreements with us upon their expiration; our ability to add new customers and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from us; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact our products and services; our ability to keep up with rapidly changing technology practices in our products and services or that expected benefits from utilization of technological innovations (including AI) may not be realized as soon as expected or at all; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and our inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting our business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filing

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:
LiveRamp Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

LiveRamp and RampIDTM and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
  For the three months ended December 31,
      $%
  2025  2024  VarianceVariance
        
Revenues 212,197  195,412  16,785 8.6%
Cost of revenue 59,656  54,998  4,658 8.5%
Gross profit 152,541  140,414  12,127 8.6%
% Gross margin 71.9% 71.9%   
        
Operating expenses       
Research and development 33,823  42,735  (8,912)(20.9)%
Sales and marketing 48,864  50,863  (1,999)(3.9)%
General and administrative 29,078  31,994  (2,916)(9.1)%
Gains, losses and other items, net 1,252  149  1,103 740.3%
Total operating expenses 113,017  125,741  (12,724)(10.1)%
        
Income from operations 39,524  14,673  24,851 169.4%
% Margin 18.6% 7.5%   
        
Total other income, net 3,378  4,033  (655)(16.2)%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42,902  18,706  24,196 129.3%
Income tax expense 3,029  9,184  (6,155)(67.0)%
Net earnings from continuing operations 39,873  9,522  30,351 318.7%
        
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   1,688  (1,688)(100.0)%
        
Net earnings 39,873  11,210  28,663 255.7%
        
Basic earnings per share:       
Continuing operations 0.63  0.15  0.48 332.7%
Discontinued operations 0.00  0.03  (0.03)(100.0)%
Basic earnings per share 0.63  0.17  0.46 267.5%
        
Diluted earnings per share:       
Continuing operations 0.62  0.14  0.48 334.7%
Discontinued operations 0.00  0.03  (0.03)(100.0)%
Diluted earnings per share 0.62  0.17  0.45 269.3%
        
Basic weighted average shares 63,517  65,631    
Diluted weighted average shares 64,285  66,743    
        
        
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.       


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
  For the nine months ended December 31,
      $%
  2025  2024  VarianceVariance
        
Revenues 606,848  556,856  49,992 9.0%
Cost of revenue 177,569  157,981  19,588 12.4%
Gross profit 429,279  398,875  30,404 7.6%
% Gross margin 70.7% 71.6%   
        
Operating expenses       
Research and development 110,383  130,742  (20,359)(15.6)%
Sales and marketing 149,455  156,145  (6,690)(4.3)%
General and administrative 99,593  94,324  5,269 5.6%
Gains, losses and other items, net 1,675  752  923 122.7%
Total operating expenses 361,106  381,963  (20,857)(5.5)%
        
Income from operations 68,173  16,912  51,261 303.1%
% Margin 11.2% 3.0%   
        
Total other income, net 10,631  12,674  (2,043)(16.1)%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 78,804  29,586  49,218 166.4%
Income tax expense 3,764  25,821  (22,057)(85.4)%
Net earnings from continuing operations 75,040  3,765  71,275 1,893.1%
        
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   1,688  (1,688)(100.0)%
        
Net earnings 75,040  5,453  69,587 1,276.1%
        
Basic earnings per share:       
Continuing operations 1.16  0.06  1.10 1,939.4%
Discontinued operations 0.00  0.03  (0.03)(100.0)%
Basic earnings per share 1.16  0.08  1.08 1,308.1%
        
Diluted earnings per share:       
Continuing operations 1.14  0.06  1.09 1,951.0%
Discontinued operations 0.00  0.03  (0.03)(100.0)%
Diluted earnings per share 1.14  0.08  1.06 1,316.1%
        
Basic weighted average shares 64,680  66,182    
Diluted weighted average shares 65,599  67,505    
        
        
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.       


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
         
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42,902 18,706 78,804 29,586
Income tax expense 3,029 9,184 3,764 25,821
Net earnings from continuing operations 39,873 9,522 75,040 3,765
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax  1,688  1,688
Net earnings 39,873 11,210 75,040 5,453
         
Basic earnings per share 0.63 0.17 1.16 0.08
Diluted earnings per share 0.62 0.17 1.14 0.08
         
Excluded items:        
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 2,750 3,686 8,250 11,280
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,131 26,760 64,058 83,813
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 1,252 149 1,675 752
Total excluded items from continuing operations 22,133 30,595 73,983 95,845
         
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 65,035 49,301 152,787 125,431
Income tax expense (2) 16,259 12,421 38,197 30,537
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 48,776 36,880 114,590 94,894
         
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations        
Basic 0.77 0.56 1.77 1.43
Diluted 0.76 0.55 1.75 1.41
         
Basic weighted average shares 63,517 65,631 64,680 66,182
Diluted weighted average shares 64,285 66,743 65,599 67,505
         
         
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
         
(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
         
Income from operations 39,524  14,673  68,173  16,912 
Operating income margin 18.6% 7.5% 11.2% 3.0%
         
Excluded items:        
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 2,750  3,686  8,250  11,280 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,131  26,760  64,058  83,813 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 1,252  149  1,675  752 
Total excluded items 22,133  30,595  73,983  95,845 
         
Income from operations before excluded items 61,657  45,268  142,156  112,757 
Non-GAAP operating income margin 29.1% 23.2% 23.4% 20.2%
         
         
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31,
  2025  2024  2024  2023 
         
Net earnings from continuing operations 39,873  9,522  75,040  3,765 
Income tax expense 3,029  9,184  3,764  25,821 
Total other income, net (3,378) (4,033) (10,631) (12,674)
         
Income from operations 39,524  14,673  68,173  16,912 
Depreciation and amortization 3,328  4,400  10,079  13,404 
         
EBITDA 42,852  19,073  78,252  30,316 
         
Other adjustments:        
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,131  26,760  64,058  83,813 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 1,252  149  1,675  752 
         
Other adjustments 19,383  26,909  65,733  84,565 
         
Adjusted EBITDA 62,235  45,982  143,985  114,881 
         
         
         
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
        
  December 31, March 31, $%
  2025  2025  VarianceVariance
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents 395,888  413,331  (17,443)(4.2)%
Restricted cash   595  (595)(100.0)%
Short-term investments 7,500  7,500   %
Trade accounts receivable, net 218,780  186,169  32,611 17.5%
Refundable income taxes, net 10,371  9,708  663 6.8%
Other current assets 46,770  38,886  7,884 20.3%
Total current assets 679,309  656,189  23,120 3.5%
        
Property and equipment 23,564  23,813  (249)(1.0)%
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 18,058  17,629  429 2.4%
Property and equipment, net 5,506  6,184  (678)(11.0)%
        
Intangible assets, net 11,917  20,167  (8,250)(40.9)%
Goodwill 502,174  501,756  418 0.1%
Deferred commissions, net 40,235  44,452  (4,217)(9.5)%
Other assets, net 30,032  30,623  (591)(1.9)%
  1,269,173  1,259,371  9,802 0.8%
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Trade accounts payable 123,718  112,271  11,447 10.2%
Accrued payroll and related expenses 36,268  50,776  (14,508)(28.6)%
Other accrued expenses 44,035  38,586  5,449 14.1%
Deferred revenue 45,979  45,885  94 0.2%
Total current liabilities 250,000  247,518  2,482 1.0%
        
Other liabilities 56,903  62,994  (6,091)(9.7)%
        
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred stock      n/a
Common stock 16,155  15,918  237 1.5%
Additional paid-in capital 2,113,501  2,045,316  68,185 3.3%
Retained earnings 1,388,398  1,313,358  75,040 5.7%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,060  4,295  1,765 41.1%
Treasury stock, at cost (2,561,844) (2,430,028) (131,816)5.4%
Total stockholders' equity 962,270  948,859  13,411 1.4%
  1,269,173  1,259,371  9,802 0.8%


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended December 31,
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings 39,873  11,210 
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   (1,688)
Non-cash operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 3,328  4,400 
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 10  21 
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges 343  78 
Gain on sale of strategic investments (33)  
Loss on marketable equity securities 90   
Provision for doubtful accounts (597) (97)
Deferred income taxes   11 
Non-cash stock compensation expense 18,131  26,760 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net (1,340) (19,013)
Deferred commissions 1,568  (1,042)
Other assets (3,655) (6,596)
Accounts payable and other liabilities 11,198  23,829 
Income taxes 2,108  (1,617)
Deferred revenue (3,758) 8,861 
Net cash provided by operating activities 67,266  45,117 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures (162) (282)
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received 11  (1,951)
Proceeds from sales of investments   1,994 
Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 233   
Purchases of strategic investments (2,820) (1,000)
Net cash used in investing activities (2,738) (1,239)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 1,836  2,304 
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (795) (1,565)
Acquisition of treasury stock (39,168) (10,098)
Net cash used in financing activities (38,127) (9,359)
Net cash provided by continuing operations 26,401  34,519 
Cash flows from discontinued operations:    
From operating activities   2,486 
Net cash provided by discontinued operations   2,486 
Net cash provided by continuing and discontinued operations 26,401  37,005 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 41  (1,217)
     
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,442  35,788 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 369,446  341,577 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 395,888  377,365 
     
Supplemental cash flow information:    
Cash paid for income taxes, net 895  10,990 
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations   (2,486)
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,469  2,495 
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities   1,284 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 104  85 
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 290  64 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the nine months ended December 31,
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings 75,040  5,453 
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   (1,688)
Non-cash operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 10,079  13,404 
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 140  41 
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges 617  42 
Gain on sale of strategic investments (47)  
Loss on marketable equity securities 136   
Provision for doubtful accounts 1,295  1,148 
Deferred income taxes 113  49 
Non-cash stock compensation expense 64,058  83,813 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net (33,254) (21,640)
Deferred commissions 4,217  3,645 
Other assets (1,837) (2,598)
Accounts payable and other liabilities (12,892) (8,165)
Income taxes 1,295  3,953 
Deferred revenue (107) 13,928 
Net cash provided by operating activities 108,853  91,385 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures (1,087) (749)
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (595) (1,951)
Purchases of investments   (1,967)
Proceeds from sales of investments   26,989 
Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 247   
Purchases of strategic investments (3,320) (1,400)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,755) 20,922 
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 8,104  8,631 
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (12,447) (9,305)
Acquisition of treasury stock (118,930) (75,751)
Net cash used in financing activities (123,273) (76,425)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations (19,175) 35,882 
Cash flows from discontinued operations:    
From operating activities   2,486 
Net cash provided by discontinued operations   2,486 
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations (19,175) 38,368 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,137  (474)
     
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,038) 37,894 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 413,926  339,471 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 395,888  377,365 
     
Supplemental cash flow information:    
Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 2,321  21,990 
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations   (2,486)
Cash received for tenant improvement allowances   (1,758)
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 7,471  7,372 
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 747  2,327 
Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations   (555)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 104  85 
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 567  64 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
            
   6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/2025
            
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(9,328)$55,596 $45,117 $62,580 $153,965  $(15,821)$57,408 $67,266 
            
Less:          
 Capital expenditures  (226) (241) (282) (293) (1,042)  (336) (589) (162)
            
Free Cash Flow $(9,554)$55,355 $44,835 $62,287 $152,923  $(16,157)$56,819 $67,104 
            
            
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
            Qtr-to-Qtr
  FY2025 FY2026 FY2026 to FY2025
  6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/2025 %$
              
Revenues  175,961  185,483  195,412  188,724  745,580   194,822  199,829  212,197  8.6%16,785 
Cost of revenue  51,749  51,234  54,998  57,929  215,910   58,319  59,594  59,656  8.5%4,658 
Gross profit  124,212  134,249  140,414  130,795  529,670   136,503  140,235  152,541  8.6%12,127 
% Gross margin  70.6% 72.4% 71.9% 69.3% 71.0%  70.1% 70.2% 71.9%   
              
Operating expenses             
Research and development  44,118  43,889  42,735  45,926  176,668   39,608  36,952  33,823  (20.9)%(8,912)
Sales and marketing  54,175  51,107  50,863  56,961  213,106   51,906  48,685  48,864  (3.9)%(1,999)
General and administrative  30,961  31,369  31,994  32,175  126,499   37,345  33,170  29,078  (9.1)%(2,916)
Gains, losses and other items, net  206  397  149  7,241  7,993   423    1,252  740.3%1,103 
Total operating expenses  129,460  126,762  125,741  142,303  524,266   129,282  118,807  113,017  (10.1)%(12,724)
              
Income (loss) from operations  (5,248) 7,487  14,673  (11,508) 5,404   7,221  21,428  39,524  169.4%24,851 
% Margin  (3.0)% 4.0% 7.5% (6.1)% 0.7%  3.7% 10.7% 18.6%   
              
Total other income, net  4,444  4,197  4,033  4,762  17,436   3,709  3,544  3,378  (16.2)%(655)
              
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  (804) 11,684  18,706  (6,746) 22,840   10,930  24,972  42,902  129.3%24,196 
Income tax expense (benefit)  6,685  9,952  9,184  (479) 25,342   3,183  (2,448) 3,029  (67.0)%(6,155)
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations  (7,489) 1,732  9,522  (6,267) (2,502)  7,747  27,420  39,873  318.7%30,351 
              
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax      1,688    1,688         (100.0)%(1,688)
              
Net earnings (loss) $(7,489)$1,732 $11,210 $(6,267)$(814) $7,747 $27,420 $39,873  255.7%28,663 
              
Basic earnings (loss) per share:             
Continuing Operations  (0.11) 0.03  0.15  (0.10) (0.04)  0.12  0.42  0.63  332.7%0.48 
Discontinued Operations  0.00  0.00  0.03  0.00  0.03   0.00  0.00  0.00  (100.0)%(0.03)
Basic earnings (loss) per share  (0.11) 0.03  0.17  (0.10) (0.01)  0.12  0.42  0.63  267.5%0.46 
              
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:             
Continuing Operations  (0.11) 0.03  0.14  (0.10) (0.04)  0.12  0.42  0.62  334.8%0.48 
Discontinued Operations  0.00  0.00  0.03  0.00  0.03   0.00  0.00  0.00  (100.0)%(0.03)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share  (0.11) 0.03  0.17  (0.10) (0.01)  0.12  0.42  0.62  269.3%0.45 
              
              
Basic weighted average shares  66,621  66,294  65,631  65,957  66,126   65,448  65,074  63,517    
Diluted weighted average shares  66,621  67,309  66,743  65,957  66,126   66,731  65,781  64,285    
              
Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.        


           
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  FY2025 FY2026
  6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/2025
Expenses:          
Cost of revenue $51,749 $51,234 $54,998 $57,929 $215,910  58,319 59,594 59,656 
Research and development  44,118  43,889  42,735  45,926  176,668  39,608 36,952 33,823 
Sales and marketing  54,175  51,107  50,863  56,961  213,106  51,906 48,685 48,864 
General and administrative  30,961  31,369  31,994  32,175  126,499  37,345 33,170 29,078 
Gains, losses and other items, net  206  397  149  7,241  7,993  423  1,252 
           
Gross profit, continuing operations:  124,212  134,249  140,414  130,795  529,670  136,503 140,235 152,541 
% Gross margin  70.6% 72.4% 71.9% 69.3% 71.0% 70.1%70.2%71.9%
           
Excluded items:          
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)  3,846  3,748  3,686  3,135  14,415  2,750 2,750 2,750 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue)  1,596  1,499  1,455  1,615  6,165  1,541 1,452 1,033 
Non-cash stock compensation (research and development)  10,205  10,920  10,085  10,494  41,704  8,332 6,503 5,634 
Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing)  7,093  7,383  7,278  5,716  27,470  6,014 5,469 5,018 
Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative)  9,091  9,266  7,942  6,341  32,640  9,523 7,093 6,446 
Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other)  206  397  149  7,241  7,993  423  1,252 
Total excluded items  32,037  33,213  30,595  34,542  130,387  28,583 23,267 22,133 
           
Expenses, excluding items:          
Cost of revenue  46,307  45,987  49,857  53,179  195,330  54,028 55,392 55,873 
Research and development  33,913  32,969  32,650  35,432  134,964  31,276 30,449 28,189 
Sales and marketing  47,082  43,724  43,585  51,245  185,636  45,892 43,216 43,846 
General and administrative  21,870  22,103  24,052  25,834  93,859  27,822 26,077 22,632 
           
Gross profit, excluding items: $129,654 $139,496 $145,555 $135,545 $550,250  140,794 144,437 156,324 
% Gross margin  73.7% 75.2% 74.5% 71.8% 73.8% 72.3%72.3%73.7%
           
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  FY2025 FY2026 
  6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/2025 
            
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (804)11,68418,706(6,746)22,840  10,93024,972 42,902 
Income tax expense (benefit) 6,685 9,9529,184(479)25,342  3,183(2,448)3,029 
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (7,489)1,7329,522(6,267)(2,502) 7,74727,420 39,873 
            
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax  1,688 1,688    
            
Net earnings (loss) (7,489)1,73211,210(6,267)(814) 7,74727,420 39,873 
            
Earnings (loss) per share:           
Basic (0.11)0.030.17(0.10)(0.01) 0.120.42 0.63 
Diluted (0.11)0.030.17(0.10)(0.01) 0.120.42 0.62 
            
Excluded items:           
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,846 3,7483,6863,135 14,415  2,7502,750 2,750 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 27,985 29,06826,76024,166 107,979  25,41020,517 18,131 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 206 3971497,241 7,993  423 1,252 
Total excluded items from continuing operations 32,037 33,21330,59534,542 130,387  28,58323,267 22,133 
            
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 31,233 44,89749,30127,796 153,227  39,51348,239 65,035 
Income tax expense 7,371 10,74512,4217,759 38,296  9,87812,060 16,259 
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 23,862 34,15236,88020,037 114,931  29,63536,179 48,776 
            
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations           
Basic 0.36 0.520.560.30 1.74  0.450.56 0.77 
Diluted 0.35 0.510.550.30 1.70  0.440.55 0.76 
            
Basic weighted average shares 66,621 66,29465,63165,957 66,126  65,44865,074 63,517 
Diluted weighted average shares 68,463 67,30966,74367,479 67,499  66,73165,781 64,285 
            
Some totals may not add due to rounding           
            
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the For the
  quarter ending year ending
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2026
     
GAAP income from operations $16,000 $84,000
     
Excluded items:    
Purchased intangible asset amortization  3,000  11,000
Non-cash stock compensation  17,000  81,000
Restructuring costs  2,000  4,000
Total excluded items  22,000  96,000
     
Non-GAAP income from operations $38,000 $180,000
     
     
     
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.


APPENDIX A
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Q3 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS
 
To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.
 
Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP expenses and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:
 
Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.
 
Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for employee restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the prior years, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment.  Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.
 
Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:
 
Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating income margin, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.
 
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.
 
Free Cash Flow: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

