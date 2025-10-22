The Capital Link Issues Legal Analysis on LuxUrban Chapter 11: Critical Omission of Lease Cap Strategy and First-Day Relief

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capital Link today released a public legal analysis concerning LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s Chapter 11 proceedings, identifying significant early-case omissions that risk inflating creditor claims and eroding reorganization value. Chief among these is the failure to affirmatively invoke the Bankruptcy Code’s lease damages cap under 11 U.S.C. § 502(b)(6)—a cornerstone protection for lease-heavy debtors like LuxUrban.

“Section 502(b)(6) isn’t a footnote—it’s the framework,” said Capital Link’s legal analysis team. “For a business built entirely on master leases, promptly asserting the statutory lease cap across all lease-related claims (not just currently active leases) is essential to preserve value and right-size liabilities. Any security, deposits, or collateral held by landlords must be credited against allowed claims as a matter of law.”

Despite public statements about a consensual restructuring, LuxUrban’s case to date has featured no first-day motions, no filed plan of reorganization, and no visible program to cap lease claims or promptly reject non-core leases. Capital Link’s commentary is supportive of LuxUrban’s underlying business value but critical of case strategy and execution that has, so far, underutilized basic Chapter 11 tools.

Key Points from Capital Link’s Analysis

- Lease Cap Rule Applies Broadly: § 502(b)(6) caps landlords’ unsecured termination damages to the greater of one year’s rent or 15% of the remaining term (not to exceed three years), plus unpaid pre-petition rent. The cap applies to any lease-related termination claim, including leases terminated pre-petition.

- Mandatory Credit for Security/Collateral: Security deposits, cash collateral, or LOC proceeds must be offset against any allowed claim; landlords cannot recover above the cap and retain security.

- First-Day Execution Matters: Failure to secure cash collateral/DIP relief, timely wage authority, and lease-management procedures risks administrative expense buildup and reputational harm, undermining plan feasibility.

- Negotiating Leverage: Early, explicit use of the lease cap and targeted lease rejections typically anchors negotiations, curbs inflated proofs of claim, and clarifies estate exposure for investors.

Capital Link’s Recommendations

1. Center the Case on § 502(b)(6): File procedures to cap all lease-related claims; object to any claims above the cap; require application of security/deposits against allowed amounts.

2. Rationalize the Lease Portfolio: Promptly reject non-essential leases to halt post-petition rent accrual; prioritize go-forward, cash-positive locations.

3. Stabilize Operations: Obtain DIP or cash-collateral relief; resolve payroll and customer obligations to protect going-concern value.

4. File a Near-Term Plan & Disclosure Statement: Reflect capped landlord claims and contemplated debt-to-equity exchanges; provide transparent projections and governance enhancements.

5. Rebuild Credibility: Correct any filing gaps, enhance reporting, and engage proactively with the U.S. Trustee and creditor constituencies.

“LuxUrban can still achieve a value-preserving reorganization,” Capital Link added. “But success now depends on immediate course-correction: assert the lease cap across the board, credit landlord security, and file a plan that reflects a lean, financeable footprint.”

