Trident Resources Announces Option Agreement to Acquire Strategic Claims from Edge Geological Consulting Within the La Ronge Gold Belt

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company” or the “Optionee”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Property Option Agreement dated October 21, 2025 (the “Agreement”) with Edge Geological Consulting Inc.(“Edge” or the “Optionor”) pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in 17 individual mineral dispositions from 5 separate claim blocks that total 5,525 hectares (ha) within the Longe Gold Belt.

Acquisition Highlights:

Plan View Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/La-Ronge-Area-Projects-Edge_20251021.jpg

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Trident’s CEO, commented: "This is part of our major corporate strategy as we embark on building a dominant project portfolio in this mining camp. This land acquisition further adds to Trident’s overall asset base of highly prospective claims in the La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company is in an excellent financial position to maximize the value of our existing gold projects in addition to adding strategic new claims surrounding our current project portfolio. Trident is well-funded with over $12M in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Contact Lake drilling is exceeding our expectations as we drill to confirm the high-grade potential resources and testing the extension of the trend both along strike and at depth. We expect ample news flow within the coming months from our inaugural drill program.”

Agreement Terms – Payments and Commitments:

The Optionor irrevocably grants to the Optionee the sole and exclusive right and option to acquire 100% right, title and interest in and to the Property, in accordance with the terms of this Agreement by satisfying the following conditions:

paying to the Optionor a total of C$51,000 and issuing to the Optionor a total of 450,000 Shares (the cash payment and Share issuances collectively referred to as the “Option Payment”), as follows:



within five days of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement (the “Acceptance Date”), pay $51,000 and issue 150,000 Shares;



on or before the first anniversary of the Acceptance Date, issue 150,000 Shares; and



on or before the second anniversary of the Acceptance Date, issue 150,000 Shares.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

The property option agreement with Edge is not an “Arm’s Length Transaction” as such term is defined in the Exchange’s Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a “related party transaction” as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Ross McElroy is a director of Trident and is also a director of Edge.

In respect of the requirements of MI 61-101 and Exchange Policy 5.9, the Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval required under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in reliance of sections 5.5(b) as no securities of the Company are listed on the specified markets outlined therein. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval of MI 61-101 in reliance of section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (fair market value not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization).

In accordance with the Exchange Policy 5.3, the Agreement constitutes a “Reviewable Transaction”, as such transaction involves a “Non-Arm’s Length” party.

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., the Company’s VP of Exploration and a “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement, expected results from the current drill program at Contact Lake Gold Project, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.