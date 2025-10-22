Avoya Travel Unites Network at 2025 Annual Conference on MSC World America

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the largest travel companies, successfully hosted its 2025 Avoya Travel Annual Conference aboard MSC Cruises’ World America from October 11-18.

The event brought together over 600 attendees, including Independent Agencies and Independent Licensed Agencies in the Avoya Network™, more than 50 supplier partners, and Avoya team members for a week of networking, learning, and celebration. The record-breaking event sets new benchmarks for attendance, participation, and engagement. Over the six general sessions totaling over 10 hours, attendees experienced Avoya’s accelerated momentum in community building, collaboration and learning, and enhanced technology under new Chief Executive Officer Marc Kazlauskas.

“The 2025 Avoya Travel Conference marked a defining moment for our company,” said Marc Kazlauskas, Chief Executive Officer of Avoya Travel. “It was a week that reflected the best of Avoya – our community, our innovation, and our commitment to driving unprecedented levels of advisor success in the years ahead.”

Highlights included Avoya’s first-ever Hot Ones-style interview, where Marc Kazlauskas asked progressively spicier questions, and served even spicier wings, to Chief Sales Officer Phil Cappelli and Vice President of Partnerships Mickey McBride, creating a memorable and lighthearted moment that underscored Avoya’s strong culture.

The event also featured a fundraising initiative benefiting the MSC Foundation, an organization supporting marine conservation and community aid. Together, attendees raised over $24,000 through individual donations from advisors, suppliers, and staff, with Avoya contributing a matching donation. This marked not only one of the largest charitable contributions ever made at an Avoya event, but a record investment for the MSC Foundation as well.

“This year’s Conference perfectly captured the energy and direction of Avoya Travel,” said Phil Cappelli, Chief Sales Officer of Avoya Travel. “Between our new technology launches, advisor recognition, and community impact with MSC Foundation, it was a powerful reminder of how Avoya and our travel advisor community continues to grow and inspire together.”

Avoya unveiled a series of major technology advancements and platform integrations that will further empower Independent Agencies and enhance traveler experiences. The company announced a new partnership with Tern, a next-generation itinerary and workflow tool built specifically for travel advisors and agencies. Updates to the Agent Power™ platform were also revealed, including smarter dashboards, vendor integrations, and visual enhancements to its search functionality that help advisors identify the best-value sailings faster.

Additional upgrades include new automation systems designed to keep earning potential at the forefront, along with Trip-Level Tools that simplify the management of multi-component itineraries through bulk scripts, automated reminders, and quick payment link access. The company also expanded Universal Payment Links to cover nearly all bookings, giving advisors secure and flexible ways to collect payments from clients. Looking ahead, Avoya previewed its Innovation Roadmap for 2026, which features the rollout of new technology and expanded marketing initiatives on behalf of Independent Agencies.

In terms of sales performance, Avoya reported a 20% month-to-date increase in total transaction value year-over-year, fueled by an increase of +92% in River Cruise sales, +69% in Escorted Tour sales, and +110% increase in Air sales.

Network growth also continues to trend upward, driven by the addition of new Independent Licensed Agencies and strong recruitment momentum across North America. These results reinforce Avoya’s continued focus on technology, innovation, and advisor success as key drivers of the company’s growth strategy.

To learn more visit: www.AvoyaNetwork.com.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live Leads™ program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and services, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.

With the increasing complexities of planning and booking vacations, the travel agency profession has experienced an extraordinary comeback. Professionals interested in starting their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 877-357-2261 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 866-501-4353 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

Media Contact:

PublicRelations@AvoyaTravel.com