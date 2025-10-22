Johnson Fistel Investigates Fluence Energy, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC).

Who May Have Standing

If you are a current, long-term Fluence shareholder who has continuously held shares since before October 28, 2021, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms designed to protect the Company and its investors. To learn more or to join, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fluence-energy-inc-2/

Background Allegations

A previously filed securities class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence’s margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence’s battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

How Johnson Fistel Can Help

Long-term investors often have unique remedies through shareholder derivative actions aimed at improving corporate governance, oversight, and internal controls. If you qualify, Johnson Fistel can evaluate potential claims at no cost to you.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors’ Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action matters, including for foreign investors who purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has helped recover approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among top U.S. plaintiffs’ securities firms.

