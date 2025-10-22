Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 3rd Quarter Results

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated net income was $6,693,000, or $0.81 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $5,588,000, or $0.67 EPS, for the prior quarter and $7,324,000, or $0.89 EPS, for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $17,578,000, or $2.12 EPS, compared to $18,940,000 or $2.30 EPS for the same period of 2024.

The increase in third quarter net income compared to the prior quarter was due to earning asset growth, an increase in the yield of the loan portfolio, and the corresponding increase to net interest income. The QTD and YTD decreases compared to the same periods of 2024 are primarily due to a reversal of allowance for credit losses of $1,620,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2024 that was related to loan recoveries, and an increase in general operating expenses.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $19,197,000, compared to $18,154,000 in the prior quarter, and $17,655,000 in the same period a year ago. The increase in net interest income over the prior periods is attributed to average earning asset growth, rising loan yields, and a slight decrease in average cost of funds. Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 4.16% (1), compared to 4.11% (1) for the prior quarter and 4.04% (1) for the same period last year.

Non-interest income was $1,973,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1,703,000 for the prior quarter and $1,846,000 for the same period last year. The increases compared to prior periods was mainly due to a one-time gain from a life insurance policy redemption, combined with increased production from our investment advisory service and related fee income, and increased service charge income on deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense totaled $12,700,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12,688,000 in the prior quarter and $11,324,000 in the same quarter a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, non-interest expense was essentially flat. The third quarter increase compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due to staffing expense and general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios. Our full-time equivalent employees grew by six during the third quarter in preparation of our 19th full-service branch which opened in Lodi on October 2, 2025. “Our team continues to execute on our growth strategy while maintaining excellent asset quality and customer relationships,” commented Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer. “The opening of our new Lodi branch demonstrates our focus on expanding our presence across the Central Valley.”

Total assets were $2.00 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $74.5 million and $95.0 million over June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Gross loans were $1.11 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.0 million and $37.7 million over June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The Company’s total deposits were $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $63.6 million and $84.6 million from June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Our liquidity position is very strong as evidenced by $247.2 million in cash and cash equivalents balances at September 30, 2025.

Non-performing assets (“NPA”) remained at zero as of September 30, 2025, as they were for all of 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans was 1.03% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.03% at June 30, 2025 and 1.07% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of gross loans from last year is partially due to the growth in the loan portfolio. Management has performed a thorough analysis of credit risk as part of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model’s ACL computation, concluding that the credit loss reserves relative to gross loans remain at acceptable levels, and credit quality remains stable. The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $60,000 during the third quarter which was related to a decrease in unfunded loan commitments.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

Oak Valley Bancorp Financial Highlights (unaudited) Selected Quarterly Operating Data: 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter ($ in thousands, except per share) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Net interest income $ 19,197 $ 18,154 $ 17,807 $ 17,846 $ 17,655 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (60 ) - - - (1,620 ) Non-interest income 1,973 1,703 1,613 1,430 1,846 Non-interest expense 12,700 12,688 12,624 11,548 11,324 Net income before income taxes 8,530 7,169 6,796 7,728 9,797 Provision for income taxes 1,837 1,581 1,499 1,720 2,473 Net income $ 6,693 $ 5,588 $ 5,297 $ 6,008 $ 7,324 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.89 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.89 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.300 $ - $ 0.300 $ - $ 0.225 Return on average common equity 14.30% 12.21% 11.58% 12.86% 16.54% Return on average assets 1.35% 1.18% 1.13% 1.25% 1.56% Net interest margin (1) 4.16% 4.11% 4.09% 4.00% 4.04% Efficiency ratio (2) 58.27% 61.95% 63.00% 58.09% 56.35% Capital - Period End Book value per common share $ 23.63 $ 22.17 $ 21.89 $ 21.95 $ 22.18 Credit Quality - Period End Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Credit loss reserve / gross loans 1.03% 1.03% 1.05% 1.04% 1.07% Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands) Total assets $ 1,995,416 $ 1,920,909 $ 1,924,365 $ 1,900,604 $ 1,900,455 Gross loans 1,112,829 1,109,856 1,090,953 1,106,535 1,075,138 Nonperforming assets - - - - - Allowance for credit losses 11,420 11,430 11,448 11,460 11,479 Deposits 1,774,882 1,711,241 1,713,592 1,695,690 1,690,301 Common equity 198,280 185,805 183,520 183,436 185,393 Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands) Average assets $ 1,961,374 $ 1,903,741 $ 1,903,585 $ 1,909,691 $ 1,863,983 Average earning assets 1,876,588 1,818,430 1,814,338 1,819,649 1,780,056 Average equity 185,638 183,612 185,592 185,345 175,693 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 237 231 225 223 222 Number of banking offices 18 18 18 18 18 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,390,621 8,382,062 8,382,062 8,357,211 8,358,711 Period average - basic 8,246,666 8,245,147 8,231,844 8,224,504 8,221,475 Period average - diluted 8,299,039 8,285,299 8,278,301 8,278,427 8,263,790 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 28.17 $ 27.24 $ 24.96 $ 29.25 $ 26.57 Price/Earnings 8.75 10.02 9.56 10.09 7.52 Price/Book 1.19 1.23 1.14 1.33 1.20 (1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. The resulting adjustment to net interest income is $501 thousand, $498 thousand, $497 thousand, $484 thousand and $473 thousand for the three-months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and a federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%. The resulting adjustment to pre-tax income is $626 thousand, $624 thousand, $618 thousand, $604 thousand, and $594 thousand for the three-months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Profitability NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, ($ in thousands, except per share) 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 55,158 $ 52,188 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (60 ) (1,620 ) Non-interest income 5,289 5,125 Non-interest expense 38,012 34,469 Net income before income taxes 22,495 24,464 Provision for income taxes 4,917 5,524 Net income $ 17,578 $ 18,940 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.13 $ 2.30 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.12 $ 2.30 Dividends paid per share $ 0.600 $ 0.450 Return on average equity 12.71% 14.90% Return on average assets 1.22% 1.38% Net interest margin (3) 4.12% 4.08% Efficiency ratio (4) 61.00% 58.24% Capital - Period End Book value per share $ 23.63 $ 22.18 Credit Quality - Period End Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00% 0.00% Credit loss reserve/ gross loans 1.03% 1.07% Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands) Total assets $ 1,995,416 $ 1,900,455 Gross loans 1,112,829 1,075,138 Nonperforming assets - - Allowance for credit losses 11,420 11,479 Deposits 1,774,882 1,690,301 Stockholders' equity 198,280 185,393 Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands) Average assets $ 1,923,112 $ 1,834,386 Average earning assets 1,836,679 1,754,046 Average equity 184,947 169,302 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 237 222 Number of banking offices 18 18 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,390,621 8,358,711 Period average - basic 8,241,273 8,216,947 Period average - diluted 8,287,622 8,252,286 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 28.17 $ 26.57 Price/Earnings 9.88 8.65 Price/Book 1.19 1.20 (3) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. The resulting adjustment to net interest income is $1.496 million and $1.552 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and a federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%. The resulting adjustment to pre-tax income is $1.868 million and $1.873 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-2265

