Cannabix Technologies announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports it has granted 2,500,000 incentive stock options (“the Options”) to certain directors and consultants of the Company, exercisable at $0.55. 700,000 of the Options will expire in five years from the date of grant, 800,000 will expire in two years (subject to vesting provisions) from the date of grant and 1,000,000 will expire after 1 year from the date of grant. The Options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring 4 months and one day, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the CSE.

