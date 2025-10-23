Verkkokauppa.com Oyj to commence share buyback program

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 October 2025 at 7:45 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com has decided to initiate a share buyback program based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025.

The company may repurchase up to 250,000 shares, representing approximately 0.6% of the total number of shares. The shares will be repurchased using the company’s unrestricted equity through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. The price for the shares will be based on the price prevailing on the market on the day of the repurchase in public trading. The maximum monetary amount to be used for the share repurchases is EUR 1,125,000.

The program will commence on 28 October 2025 at the earliest and end on 28 January 2026 at the latest. The repurchased shares will be used for the company's share-based incentive plans and other share-based remuneration. The total number of own shares currently held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is 49,336 shares.

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with the so-called safe harbor rules referred to in the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has appointed a third-party broker as the lead manager for the buyback program. The broker will make trading decisions independently, without influence from Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.



For more information, please contact:

Jesper Blomster, CFO

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

jesper.blomster@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.