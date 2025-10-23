Fujifilm Announces X-T30 III Camera and XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS Lens; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H

Fujifilm unveils a new X-T30 III camera with an entry level kit and the XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 Lens

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the new X-T30 III, the third iteration of Fujifilm’s popular X-T30 model, which arrives along with the new XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS. From film simulations, to intelligent autofocus tracking, the X-T30 III can be as simple or as powerful as you make it.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III, as its name suggests, is the third generation of one of the brand’s most popular models. Maintaining the form factor of its predecessor, this camera blends a vintage look and feel with a tactile, modern experience. With a newly integrated easy auto switch, updated AI-Driven autofocus, and compatibility with the XApp for iOS and Android, the X-T30 III is the perfect entry point to the Fujifilm line of interchangeable lens cameras.

The camera features a tried and true 26.1MP sensor and a 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder, the very same found in the X-M5. After all, these cameras do share quite a bit, though they differ in other areas. Of course, the X-M5 does not feature an EVF. This is due to the camera’s intended use, which is content creation. At 329g, the X-T30 III is also lighter than the X-M5, all while being constructed with a magnesium alloy chassis. Both cameras are capable of 6.2K recording at 30p and 4K recording at 60p.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III comes with access to 20 preset simulations via the newly added Film Simulation Dial. The dial gives users instant access to six preset simulations as well as three customizable settings. Use the presets to capture vintage straight out of the camera images, or head into the menu to create your own film simulation recipe where you can alter grain, white balance, tone curves, and so much more.

Like most of the Fujifilm line, the X-T30 III will be available in black, silver, and charcoal, as well as a body only or kit. With such a vast array of customizable features and a compact size, this is the ideal choice for the fledgling photographer who’s looking to upgrade from their smartphone to widen their creative capabilities and explore their image making journey.

FUJIFILM XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS

The kit lens in question is another newcomer. The XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS is a newly designed on-the-go lens with 4.0 stops of optical stabilization and 20mm (35mm equivalent) focal length on the wide end. Weighing just 4.4 oz, this is truly a lightweight lens to go anywhere.

The lens has a minimum focusing distance of just 7.87” across the entire zoom lens, allowing greater creativity when composing and close-up shooting, reducing the need for cropping in post. With a compact size, close-up focus distance, and wide field of view, this lens is the perfect choice for the traveler or landscape photographer.

Fujifilm has shaped up to have quite the year in 2025. From the X-E5 and the GFXF100RF to the X-T30 III. The Fujifilm lineup has an option for anyone.

