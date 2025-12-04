Antigravity Announces the A1 Drone, the World’s First 8K 360-Degree Drone; More Info at B&H

Antigravity releases the A1 drone, the world’s first drone to shoot true 360-degree footage in 8K resolution with the help of Insta360.

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the A1 from Antigravity. An explosive initial entry into the drone category that is sure to make competitors take notice. The drone is available to customers in all-in-one Explorer and Infinity bundles.

What sets the A1 apart from the pack is its top- and bottom-mounted lenses, which with just one flight, can capture footage in a full 360 degrees at 8K resolution. Impressively powered by Insta360’s image-stitching algorithm, it deletes the A1 from the footage for an “invisible drone” effect.

In addition to the captivating final results, this technology delivers real world practical benefits for all levels of drone pilot and content creator. Time and battery life are the rare and expensive commodities that the A1 helps to preserve. Since all angles are captured in a single flight at 8K, post-flight edits can show not just what was in front of the A1, but what was above, behind, to the sides, and everywhere in between.

This ability changes the game when capturing aerial videos, but also when it comes to experiencing FPV flight in general. Each A1 bundle, the Explorer and Infinity, include the Vision FPV goggles and one-handed Grip controller. Using the Free Motion mode, the A1 can be locked in forward flight, while the Vision’s head tracking and A1’s 360 cameras allow pilots to literally look around the drone as it flies. Truly placing them in the virtual cockpit.

Bystanders can also experience the thrill by viewing the action in real-time on the Vision goggles. One of the external “eyes” of the goggles is a full-color display of the drone’s video feed.

Additional features of the A1 include an extremely convenient automated landing gear system that automatically extends and retracts, integrated obstacle avoidance, payload detection, and a travel-friendly folding design.

Antigravity created each bundle to accommodate all users. Pros and experienced hobbyists will enjoy the Infinity bundle, which includes the A1, Vision, Grip, and trio of high-capacity flight batteries that each offer up to 35 minutes of flight time. Beginners can jump in with the Explorer bundle, which swaps the high-capacity batteries for standard models that provide up to 22 minutes of flight time, but more importantly, keep the weight below 250g to avoid the need for registration.

