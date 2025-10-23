Nexans - 9M 2025, Powering the future with growth and strategic leadership transition

9M 2025 financial information

Nomination of Julien Hueber as CEO of Nexans in October

Powering the future with growth and strategic leadership transition

9M 2025: Robust Electrification businesses, up +9.4% organically driving Group organic growth to +5.8%

Acquisition of Electro Cables, reinforcing Nexans in PWR-Connect in Canada

2025 guidance reiterated

High 9M 2025 Group organic growth at +5.8%, including +7.7% organic growth in Q3 2025 Standard sales of €5,331 million in the first nine months of 2025, up +5.8% organically year on year Electrification businesses up +9.4% organically in the first nine months of 2025 and up +12.6% organically in the third quarter of 2025 Strong adjusted backlog for PWR-Transmission, mainly subsea-driven, at

€7.9 billion, up +27% compared to September 2024

Today, Nexans announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Electro Cables in Canada, further strengthening its positioning in PWR-Connect segment

In September, The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided a €250 million financing (undrawn) to Nexans supporting the Group in its R&D and innovation projects

Full-year 2025 guidance confirmed, as upgraded in July 2025 : Adjusted EBITDA of between €810 million and €860 million Free Cash Flow of between €275 million and €375 million







Excluding six months of Lynxeo, including seven months of Cables RCT and excluding future changes of scope



Paris, October 23, 2025 – Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems to power the world, announces its financial information for the first nine months of 2025. Commenting on the Group’s performance, Julien Hueber, Nexans’ Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Our ambition is clear: to strengthen Nexans’ leadership in Electrification and expand our value creation model: from execution to expansion.

The first nine months of 2025 confirm the solid and disciplined growth of our Electrification businesses with +9.4% organic growth and +12.6% in the third quarter 2025. This performance reflects that we continue to deliver on our commitments fueled by our sharp focus on high added value solutions and a selective approach that allows us to capture strong underlying trends across the Electrification markets. As expected, we saw signs of recovery in Q3 in our PWR-Connect segment while PWR-Transmission and PWR-Grid maintained their strong momentum.

Along with this robust performance, we are pleased to announce today the acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada. This represents another major step for Nexans, reinforcing its ambition to become a pure player in Electrification through high added value solutions. This acquisition will create significant value thanks to the attractive growth and robust profitability perspectives. This transaction illustrates our ongoing efforts to nurture a rich pipeline of opportunities, with targeted M&A being at the core of our strategy to further expand our value creation model.

Our ambition is to strengthen Nexans’ competitiveness while amplifying selective, profitable growth in Electrification. I am convinced that the continuity of our disciplined execution and focus on performance will continue to drive long-term value creation.”

CONSOLIDATED SALES BY SEGMENT

At standard metal prices (copper reference at €5,000/ton)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2025 9M 2024

Pro forma Organic

growth Electrification 3,841 3,351 +9.4% PWR-Transmission 1,115 899 +25.3% PWR-Grid 989 945 +6.7% PWR-Connect 1,737 1,507 +1.4% Non-electrification* 868 1,247 -6.0% Total excl. Other activities 4,708 4,598 +6.0% Other activities 623 628 +4.1% Total Group 5,331 5,226 +5.8%

*Industry & Solutions

2024 pro forma figures are provided in the appendices of this press release

(in millions of euros) Q3 2025 Q3 2024

Pro forma Organic

growth Electrification 1,233 1,103 +12.6% PWR-Transmission 368 277 +33.3% PWR-Grid 314 295 +9.0% PWR-Connect 551 530 +3.6% Non-electrification* 167 390 -8.2% Total excl. Other activities 1,400 1,493 +9.6% Other activities 166 188 -6.3% Total Group 1,566 1,680 +7.7%

*Industry & Solutions

2024 pro forma figures are provided in the appendices of this press release



9M AND Q3 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

In the first nine months of 2025, the Group’s standard sales amounted to €5,331 million, up +5.8% organically compared to the same period last year and up +6.0% excluding Other activities. The overall scope effect in the first nine months 2025 accounted for (1.2%) including the acquisition of La Triveneta Cavi in Italy in early June 2024, the disposal of Amercable closed early January 2025, the acquisition of Cables RCT in Spain in early June 2025 and the disposal of Lynxeo closed end of June 2025.

The Electrification businesses (PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid and PWR-Connect) recorded +9.4% organic growth in the first nine months of 2025 and + 12.6 % in Q3 2025.

STANDARD SALES PER SEGMENT

| PWR-TRANSMISSION (21% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

PWR-Transmission standard sales stood at €1,115 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to €899 million over the same period last year, up +25.3% organically.

In Q3 2025, organic growth was +33.3%, this performance was mainly driven by a smooth execution, a favorable production mix and more installation campaigns in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024.

Adjusted backlog reached €7,904 million at September 30, 2025, up + 27.0% compared to September 30, 2024. The pipeline of activity remains strong in subsea activity.

| PWR-GRID (19% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

PWR-Grid standard sales reached €989 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to €945 million over the same period last year, up + 6.7% organically.

In Q3 2025, PWR-Grid confirmed a solid trajectory with + 9.0% organic growth, thanks to the ramp up of frames and projects notably in Europe, and Accessories business that continued to grow in line with the global Grid market trend.

| PWR-CONNECT (33% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

PWR-Connect standard sales amounted to €1,737 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to €1,507 million in the first nine months 2024, up + 1.4% organically.

In Q3 2025, PWR-Connect organic growth was at +3.6% with signs of recovery in Europe and outstanding performance in some regions such as North America, South America and Middle East & Africa. European environment remained challenging, notably in the Nordics, whereas France demonstrated resilience in organic growth. In Italy, the market was resilient while we continued to deploy our innovations as planned and roll out our SHIFT program.

| NON-ELECTRIFICATION (Industry & Solutions) (16% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

In the Industry & Solutions segment, standard sales in the first nine months amounted to €868 million compared to €1,247 million over the same period last year with an organic decline of -6.0%. With the disposal of Lynxeo closed on June 30, 2025, the remaining activity in the segment Industry & Solutions in Q3 2025 is Auto-harnesses still impacted by the automotive market conditions worldwide.

| OTHER ACTIVITIES (12% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

The Other Activities segment – corresponding mainly to copper wire sales (Metallurgy) and corporate costs that cannot be allocated to other segments – reported standard sales of €623 million in 9M 2025 compared to €628 million in 9M 2024, up +4.1% organically year-on-year. The unusually high level of external sales in H1 were driven by customers bringing forward orders ahead of US tariffs. As expected, this overstocking subsequently led to a correction in Q3 2025.

For Metallurgy, a strategic segment supporting Nexans’ copper supply chain, the objective over the last years is to favor strategic internal sourcing for Nexans.

FINANCING WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

In September 2025, The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €250 million in financing to Nexans, undrawn as of September 30, 2025.

The loan will back Nexans’ research, development and innovation programs for 2024-2029, together with some industrial investments.

These investments will cover projects including:

The construction of a new factory in Lens (France) by 2026, increasing copper wire production by more than 50% and recycling up to 80,000 tons of copper a year. This project was announced in October 2024.

Strengthening of the Charleroi, Erembodegem (Belgium) and Calais (France) sites, with a comprehensive investment program to support growth in offshore wind and submarine interconnections. This project was announced in September 2024.

Capacity expansion at the Bourg-en-Bresse site (France) to meet growing electrification demand in France and across Western Europe, particularly via the production of low-carbon medium-voltage cables. This project was announced in August 2024.

Research and development projects aligned with Nexans’ strategy to drive the global energy transition and contribute to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



2025 OUTLOOK REITERATED

For 2025 the Group confirms its guidance as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of between €810 million and €860 million

Free Cash Flow of between €275 million and €375 million

Excluding six months of Lynxeo for c.€45 million, including seven months of Cables RCT for c.€4 million and excluding future changes of scope

SIGNIFICANT EVENT SINCE THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2025

On October 13th, 2025 Nexans announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Julien Hueber as the new Chief Executive Officer and to part ways with Christopher Guérin. These decisions took effect immediately ; Christopher will be available to Julien until October 31st 2025.

On October 23rd, 2025 Nexans signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Electro Cables in Canada.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, Electro Cables is a family-owned business specializing in low-voltage cables. The company is recognized for its strong expertise in high added value solutions in adjacent to cable businesses and is supported by a robust technology platform that fully complements Nexans’ positioning in Canada. Operating through its two industrial sites, with potential for future expansion, Electro Cables serves fast growing markets such as (i) specialized projects linked to infrastructure, data centers, gigafactories, powered transportation infrastructure, renewables and (ii) critical buildings, particularly in healthcare. With approximately c.€125 million current sales for the last twelve months ending July 2025 and a team of around 200 employees, Electro Cables has demonstrated attractive growth and robust profitability.

This acquisition allows Nexans to further strengthen and complement its activity portfolio in Canada, enhancing its position in a very dynamic market while optimizing local supply chain efficiency. It also paves the way for valuable synergies driven by Nexans’ expanded local presence and the rollout of its proven proprietary SHIFT program while enhancing innovation. The acquisition will be fully financed in cash, leveraging Nexans’ strong balance sheet and is expected to be EPS accretive from year one.



~ ~ ~

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 28,500 people and generated €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024. As recognized climate action leader, Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

