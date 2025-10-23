TGS Announces 3D Seismic Onshore Survey in the Uinta Basin

OSLO, Norway (23 October 2025) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announces the Roosevelt 3D seismic onshore survey in the Uinta Basin. Covering 202 square miles of full fold data, this survey marks TGS’ first multi-client project in the region and a significant step in advancing exploration within one of North America’s prominent basins.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, “The Roosevelt 3D survey is a pivotal milestone in our expansion into the Uinta Basin. Through the application of advanced subsurface imaging technologies, we are delivering high-resolution data that enhances geological modeling, identifies critical subsurface features and supports informed reservoir exploration and development decisions.”

The survey targets key formations including the Green River, Wasatch and Mesaverde formations, employing an AVO & Phase Compliant processing flow, applying such techniques as Ray Based Image Correction & Optimization (RICO), Dynamic Matching diving wave and reflection FWI, and OVT PSDM & PSTM by the TGS Land processing team. Additionally, the survey covers 667 wells and includes 459 LAS logs and 2,649 rasters, providing a comprehensive dataset that supports reservoir modeling and decision-making.

With the future of exploration in mind, the survey’s flexible design ensures it can adapt to the evolving needs of the industry, with plans to integrate depth imaging capabilities in subsequent phases. To support ongoing exploration efforts, receiver tails have been implemented to allow continuous data acquisition, offering long-term adaptability for future exploration and development projects in the region.

Recording for the Roosevelt 3D will begin in late Q4 2025, with final acquisition expected to conclude in fall 2026. Preliminary data will be available during 2026, and the fully processed dataset is scheduled for completion by year-end 2026.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced seismic data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

