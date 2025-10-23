Business update troisième trimestre 2025
Information réglementée
23 octobre 2025, 7h00
Business update T3 2025 en annexe.
Pièce jointe
| Source: Kinepolis Group Kinepolis Group
Business update troisième trimestre 2025
Information réglementée
23 octobre 2025, 7h00
Business update T3 2025 en annexe.
Pièce jointe
Strong second quarter for Kinepolis cinemas thanks to international blockbusters Regulated information 21 August 2025, 7.00 am CET After a weak start to the year due to a limited blockbuster...Read More
Kinepolis Group NVPress releaseRegulated information Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings) 7 August...Read More