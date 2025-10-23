Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2026 as follows:

February 12, 2026: Financial Statement Release 2025

April 24, 2026: Interim Report January–March 2026

July 21, 2026: Half Year Financial Report 2026

October 27, 2026: Interim Report January–September 2026

The Annual Report 2025 will be published at vaisala.com on week 9, 2026.

Vaisala Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.





Additional information

Niina Ala-Luopa

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

