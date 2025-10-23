BEYOND Launches World’s First AI Training Contracts, Redefining Crypto Asset Returns



London, UK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking development at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, BEYOND, a pioneering AI computing platform, has officially launched the world’s first AI Training Contracts, an exclusive product enabling users to participate in high-value AI model training and earn stable daily returns.





This innovative contract model introduces a new revenue paradigm for the digital economy, combining AI computing power with decentralized participation to transform traditional crypto market logic, from volatility to stability.





Transforming AI Training in to a Revenue-Generating Asset

BEYOND’s AI Training Contracts allow everyday users to participate by indirectly contributing to large-scale AI model training, including image generation, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, industries requiring massive GPU computing resources.





Unlike traditional cloud computing models or crypto mining, these contracts eliminate hardware requirements, complex configurations, and technical knowledge barriers. Users simply select a contract, activate it with one click, and begin earning stable returns based on real AI training task performance.





“We’re enabling global users to turn AI computing power into tangible, stable income,” said a BEYOND spokesperson. “By breaking the monopoly on high-performance computing, we’re democratizing access to the AI economy.”





Four Key Advantages of BEYOND AI Training Models:





Zero Hardware or Technical Setup : No GPUs, no setup. Participation is entirely cloud-based and remote.

: No GPUs, no setup. Participation is entirely cloud-based and remote. Guaranteed Outcomes : Transparent contract terms with fixed outcomes.

: Transparent contract terms with fixed outcomes. Real AI Training Tasks : Contracts are backed by verifiable, real-time AI model training processes, not simulations.

: Contracts are backed by verifiable, real-time AI model training processes, not simulations. Global Access and Instant Deployment: Accessible via browser or mobile app with seamless onboarding.





XRP Hashrate Contract: A Next-Level Offering



BEYOND’s specialized XRP Hashrate Contract stands out with features designed for both novice and advanced users:





One-Click Participation : No equipment or technical skills required.

: No equipment or technical skills required. Fully Integrated Ecosystem : Unified experience from deposit to reward withdrawal.

: Unified experience from deposit to reward withdrawal. Stable, Algorithmically Optimized Returns : Intelligent hashrate allocation ensures consistent earnings.

: Intelligent hashrate allocation ensures consistent earnings. Multi-Asset Flexibility: Convert rewards into XRP or other leading digital assets.



Getting Started is Easy





Sign Up – Create a BEYOND account and start immediately. Choose a Contract – Select from flexible durations, including 1-day trial options. User Friendly Access – View real-time analytics and work with ease.



Start now: https://beyond.vet

Download the BEYOND App on iOS or Android.



Pioneering a New Digital Asset Ecosystem

Since 2013, BEYOND has empowered millions globally with secure, intelligent, cloud-based computing services. With the introduction of AI Training Contracts, the company bridges institutional-grade computing power with retail-level access, reinforcing its position as a global leader in decentralized infrastructure.





“Market volatility may be inevitable,” the spokesperson added, “but BEYOND's mission is to deliver predictable value through cutting-edge technology. AI Training Contracts are just the beginning.”



About Us

BEYOND was founded in 2013 by BEYOND ENCRYPTION LTD, dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and efficient computing-power services for users worldwide. With an advanced technical architecture and globally distributed nodes, we create a stable and transparent computing environment that maximizes the value and returns of computing power.

Media Contact:

Email: info@beyond.vet

Website: https://beyond.vet



Attachment