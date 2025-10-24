BEYOND Introduces the First AI Training Contracts in the World -The Next Round of Value Creation

New York City, NY, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This new entry will turn the digital economy. Historically, the crypto market has been described as highly volatile and speculative. The new paradigm provided by AI training contracts in BEYOND is based on an actual economic value of AI model training . With this system, now users in any parts of the world can now be involved in AI training activities and gain consistent returns on a daily basis and this will transform the future of both AI and cryptocurrency ecosystem.





Between Volatility and Stability: The Reconstruction of the Logic of Returns.

The AI training contracts offered by BEYOND will make the sphere of crypto asset management transparent, reliable, and sustainable. In contrast to speculative trading, this model enables the users to engage in the actual AI computation processes- the same foundation of machine learning and advanced data processing.

BEYOND gives individuals economic gains of global AI development by directly associating them with the computational workloads behind the large-scale AI models, such as image generation, natural language processing, and predictive analytics. With the help of cloud-based training contracts, users can contribute computing resources to AI training processes indirectly and get quantifiable and stable returns daily depending on the completion and performance of the task.

There is no need of buying costly hardware and technical skills as needed in this model. The users just need to sign up, start a contract, and start their journey as soon as possible.



The BEYOND AI Training Contracts were characterized by the key features.

• Break the Wall to Entry: No requirement to purchase GPUs or operate complicated systems - BEYOND cloud-based interface allows joining it instantly by a single mouse click.

• Clear and Verifiable Jobs: Each AI training job is logged by real-time computing resource scheduling system, which offers authenticity and any possibility of virtualization is removed.

• Adaptable Term and Assured Remuneration: The contracts will be of variable length and investment, which will provide a daily amount of profits with all the principal amount back upon the expiry of the contract.

Low-Risk, High-Transparency Structure: Every contract is better managed according to risk management, predictable Outcomes, and availability to every user, with or without experience level.





The New Way of Global Participation.

No longer is AI training the prerogative of tech giants. The platform of BEYOND opens the doors to the small investors and individuals to a previously exclusive industry. Users can now enjoy the same economic processes, which are driven by AI, of their leading world technologies, whether they spend 15 dollars a one-day contract or spend 15,000 dollars on a 48-day premium plan.





Every contract is designed to be maximally yielding and flexible:

• $15 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.75/day

• $100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.50/day

• $500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.25/day

• $5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $75/day

• $8,000 Contract – 40 Days – Earn $128/day

• $15,000 Contract – 48 Days – Earn $262/day

All transactions can be handled by users on an easy-to-use web platform or iOS and Android mobile app by BEYOND.



Launching the XRP Hashrate Contract.

The XRP hashrate contract is one of the products of BEYOND that represents a flagship product in its integration of blockchain and AI. The XRP contract is designed to be the universal access point, with no technical requirements and anyone can join the program and begin to earn real-time on AI-based computing.

Key highlights include:

• Quick Start and Worldwide Access: Access and use it anywhere on the phone or web and control fully.

• Stable Daily Returns: The AI engine is adaptive to resource allocation to achieve maximum yield.

• Multi-Asset Flexibility: Exchange rewards to XRP or other major cryptocurrencies.

• End-to-End Transparency: All deposits, calculations and withdrawals are being made in the safe ecosystem of BEYOND.



A Future of Digital Assets.

BEYOND was one of the pioneers of cloud-based generation of crypto income since 2013, as it enables millions of people around the world to get consistent income on the digital assets. The company will also ensure the digital economy is more inclusive, secure, and productive with AI training and hashrate contracts.





One of the spokespeople of BEYOND remarked:

We are aiming at making AI participation as accessible as possible. With AI training contracts, we have transformed a high-tech and resource-consuming process into a mere, open, and lucrative opportunity to all. Market volatility can be unavoidable--but stability, by actual economic action, can now be reached.







About BEYOND

BEYOND is an international pioneer of AI computing and block chain integration, a company that focuses on secure services of distributed computing power. BEYOND will allow the average users to participate in AI industry growth and earn regular incomes thanks to the combination of the latest AI infrastructure and decentralized financial innovations.

To find out more, please visit beyond.vet or call info@beyond.vet.



Disclaimer:

The given press release is informational and does not represent investment advice. AI computing, and cryptocurrency is risky. Before making any investment, the user is advised to do his due diligence and seek the advice of a licensed financial advisor.





Media Contact

Company: Beyond

Email: info@beyond.vet

Official website: https://beyond.vet/





