Hydreight Reports Corporate Update and Ranks #25 on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50™

Over 295,000 VSDHOne product orders between July and September, accelerating nurse network growth and a strong balance sheet with approximately CA$18.7 million in cash; Hydreight continues to build the infrastructure for compliant, nationwide digital healthcare delivery.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NURS | OTCQB: HYDTF | FSE: SO6) today announced a corporate update, alongside a series of prestigious recognitions highlighting the Company’s growth and innovation across North America.

Hydreight ranked #25 on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50™ (Canada) for its revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, and was previously ranked #56 on Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 500™ (U.S.). The Company was also:



Recognized on the 2025 list as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company for 2024.



for 2024. Selected as a finalist for the Company of the Year – Scale Award at the BC Tech Association’s 2025 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) ; and



at the ; and Announced as a Pacific Region finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Canada 2025 Awards.



These achievements collectively underscore Hydreight’s leadership in modernizing healthcare delivery through technology, compliance, and nationwide scalability.

Hydreight operates one of the largest fully compliant telehealth and medical networks in the United States, connecting healthcare providers, pharmacies, and patients through its proprietary VSDHOne platform across all 50 states.

Recent Company Highlights

~295,000 VSDHOne product orders processed between July and September, reflecting broad growth across GLP-1 weight-management, hormone therapy, NAD, hair restoration, genetic testing, Ondanestron and more.



between July and September, reflecting broad growth across GLP-1 weight-management, hormone therapy, NAD, hair restoration, genetic testing, Ondanestron and more. Nurse network expansion: 198 new nurse sign-ups between July and September vs. 133 during the same period last year ( +49% YoY ); 593 sign-ups in the first nine months of 2025 vs. 364 in 2024 (~ 63% YoY ).

198 new nurse sign-ups between July and September vs. 133 during the same period last year ( ); 593 sign-ups in the first nine months of 2025 vs. 364 in 2024 (~ ). P harmacy orders (excluding VSDHOne) increased approximately 72% year-over-year, reflecting sustained growth and broader adoption across multiple wellness verticals.



Balance sheet: Enhanced liquidity following an oversubscribed CA$11.5 million convertible debenture financing closed September 4, 2025, bringing the Company’s cash position to approximately CA$18.7 million at October 22, 2025.



Enhanced liquidity following an oversubscribed closed September 4, 2025, bringing the Company’s cash position to approximately at October 22, 2025. Infrastructure and Technology Growth: Further integration of 503A/503B pharmacy partners to increase capacity, fulfillment speed, and margin potential, alongside the upcoming release of VSDHOne V2 — an enhanced version of the Company’s telehealth platform designed to deliver greater automation, scalability, and modular functionality for partners nationwide.



Further integration of to increase capacity, fulfillment speed, and margin potential, GLP-1 and D2C expansion: Ongoing national rollout of Dr. Franklin Joseph’s GLP-1 program and additional direct-to-consumer wellness offerings on VSDHOne. https://www.drfranks.com/



Ongoing national rollout of Dr. Franklin Joseph’s GLP-1 program and additional direct-to-consumer wellness offerings on VSDHOne. https://www.drfranks.com/ M&A pipeline: Active evaluation of profitable multi-state wellness and digital-health operators that can scale nationally through VSDHOne.

Management Commentary

“Hydreight’s recognition by Deloitte as one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies is a validation of our model and execution,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “Our performance from July to September demonstrates the strength and scalability of our compliant healthcare infrastructure. With approximately CA$18.7 million in cash, we’re well positioned to accelerate growth across our GLP-1, D2C and pharmacy network initiatives while continuing to execute profitably and responsibly.”

Strategic Progress

Direct-to-Consumer (D2C): VSDHOne continues to accelerate D2C initiatives, allowing healthcare and wellness brands to launch nationwide in days instead of months.



VSDHOne continues to accelerate D2C initiatives, allowing healthcare and wellness brands to launch nationwide in days instead of months. GLP-1 Vertical: Expansion of Dr. Franklin Joseph’s GLP-1 program to meet surging patient demand.



Expansion of Dr. Franklin Joseph’s GLP-1 program to meet surging patient demand. Pharmacy Network: Deeper integration with 503A/503B partners to improve fulfillment speed and margin profile.



Deeper integration with 503A/503B partners to improve fulfillment speed and margin profile. Technology Advancement: VSDHOne’s modular design lets partners adopt telehealth, compliance, and pharmacy modules individually, expanding Hydreight’s addressable market.



Capital Markets & Investor Engagement

Analyst Coverage: Initiated by Maxim Group and Beacon Securities (reports available to qualified investors upon request).



Initiated by and (reports available to qualified investors upon request). Industry Recognition: Ranked #25 on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50™ (Canada) , and previously ranked #56 on Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 500™ (U.S.) . Also recognized in the 2025 TSX Venture Top 50 .



Ranked on Deloitte’s , and previously ranked on Deloitte’s . Also recognized in the 2025 . Investor Conferences:

CEM Muskoka Capital Event – Sept 26–28, 2025 ( Top Pick recognition )

Smallcap Discoveries Investor Event – Sept 29–30, 2025 (Vancouver, BC)

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO – Oct 22–23, 2025 (Toronto, ON)

Presentation: Wed, Oct 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET (Arcadian Loft)

Webcast: Click here to view

1×1 Meetings: Wed, Oct 22 & Thu, Oct 23 (in-person at Arcadian Loft)







Outlook

Hydreight enters Q4 2025 with strong operational momentum and a solid cash position to fund growth initiatives across GLP-1, D2C, and pharmacy integrations. The Company remains focused on profitable, compliant expansion and long-term shareholder value as it continues to scale its telehealth infrastructure nationally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (702) 970-8112

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 25 Technology Fast 50 winners 2025 | Deloitte Canada

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 200 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs and share-based payments expense, and (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the 2025 strategic outlook, Company's growth, Margins and VSDHOne’s and Hydreight’s growth and numbers in 2025 and month of August 2025.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures