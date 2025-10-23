Outlook (guidance) 2025

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 579

October 23rd, 2025





CHANGE IN OUTLOOK (GUIDANCE) FOR 2025

The Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S have reviewed and approved a change in the outlook (guidance) for 2025.

Highlights

The revenue for 2025 is expected at approximately DKK 140 million (previous outlook approximately DKK 132 million)

EBITDA for 2025 is expected at approximately DKK 17 million (previous outlook approximately DKK 15 million)

Profit before tax for 2025 is expected at approximately DKK 11 million (previous outlook approximately DKK 8 million)

The improved financial figures are due to the implementation of Plan 2026 as described in the annual report for 2024. Plan 2026 includes operational consolidation, additional focus on purchase of parts and materials, an updated go-to-market approach, new product launches, and organizational adjustments. Plan 2026 is on track.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is currently not able to conclude how the imposing of trade tariffs will affect the demand for equipment, spares, and services in the foreseeable future, and/or how the profitability of Glunz & Jensen will be affected accordingly.

Following the mandate received at the annual general meeting on April 9th, 2025, Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has initiated the selling process of Selandia Park A/S, or the selling of assets (primarily the investment property) owned by Selandia Park A/S. See also company announcement no. 578.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S have no knowledge or assessment of the to-be actual selling price of Selandia Park. The Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S reserves the right to wait for the appropriate buyer of Selandia Park and reserves the right to wait for the optimal sales agreement which might be finalized in 12-18 months.

The changed outlook for 2025 is not affected or impacted by the selling process of Selandia Park.

The Board of Directors will inform the market when substantial progress is made.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03